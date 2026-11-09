Week 10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Debate: Jordan Watkins vs. Tank Dell

The waiver wire is where fantasy seasons are won, and two wide receivers who are on the radar after explosive Week 9 performances are Jordan Watkins and Tank Dell. One receiver is riding a wave of opportunity, while the other is trying to turn a promising return into a fantasy resurgence. It's time to decide whether Watkins or Dell is the better investment before Week 10 kicks off.

The Case for Jordan Watkins

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins turned heads in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders, putting together a stellar line that caught the attention of fantasy managers scouring the wire. Watkins hauled in all 4 of his targets for 86 yards and a touchdown, highlighting an elite 21.5 yards-per-reception average and a 37-yard long play.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Operating in an explosive Kyle Shanahan offense, Watkins has shown that he doesn't need heavy volume to hurt opposing defenses. His efficiency and big-play knack makes him a dangerous secondary weapon. For managers looking to inject explosive upside into their roster, Watkins represents an intriguing upside play as he carves out a larger role in San Francisco's game plan.

The Case for Tank Dell

On the other side of this waiver debate stands Tank Dell, a proven commodity who relies on his dynamic route-running and established rapport within the Texans' passing attack with quarterback C.J. Stroud. Dell has long been heralded for his ability to command targets and stretch the field vertically.

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) runs after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While consistency can sometimes fluctuate depending on target distribution in a crowded offense, Dell's ceiling remains high. When looking at a multi-week outlook, managers prioritizing a more proven target tree often leans towards a talent like Dell, who has previously showed he as capable of WR2 capabilities when he is fully involved in the game plan.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Forecast

Jordan Watkins (SF vs. DAL)

Status & Health Impact: San Francisco's receiver room has been depleted with injuries to key pass-catchers like Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel. Watkins led 49ers receivers in route participation (26 routes) and tied for the team lead with 4 targets, producing an efficient 4-catches, making for an efficient 4-catch, 86-yard, 1-touchdown outing in Week 9.

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) gestures after catching a pass for a first down against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup: Watkins gets a favorable Week 10 matchup against a soft Dallas Cowboys defense.

Week 10 Projection: WR3/FLEX upside. If Evans or Samuel remains sidelined, Watkins projects as a volume-driven starter with big-play capability. His long-term floor remains volatile once the top options return to full health.

Tank Dell (HOU vs.CLE)

Status & Route Growth: Dell is ramping back up into game shape as he saw a huge increase in opportunity during Week 9. Despite playing only 55% of total routes, Dell commanded a team-leading 9 targets and 133 air yards, resulting in a 105-yard eruption. Head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed Dell's snap count will continue upward as part of his natural progression back to full strength.

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup & Role: With several injuries to the Texans' wide receiver corps, consistent target volume is wide open in Houston's high-octane passing attack.

Verdict

Start Watkins in Week 10 if you need a quick plug-and-play starter and the 49ers top receivers are ruled out again. Prioritize Dell as the better pickup for both intermediate impact and long-term multi-week upside as his snap counts build up back to a full workload.