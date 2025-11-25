Cam Little and Nick Folk Top Week 13 Waiver Wire Kicker Pickups
November rams right into Thanksgiving Week. So, Week 13 features zero teams on a bye. Keep in mind, that Week 14 is the final bye week (four teams in all). Finding waiver wire and streaming options for kickers might be easier for a change. Then again, check the health of kickers and the weather just in case.
Last week was another boon from a very volatile category. A total of 13 kickers scored 10+ points in standard leagues. Unfortunately, not every kicker is so lucky. Blake Grupe's day went south as he was two of three field goals on Sunday. The Saints were trying out kickers this week. Yes, cue up Justin Tucker right here.
Again, heads have to be on a swivel. Some fantasy football playoffs are starting while others are about to get underway. Let's roll!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Yahoo and ESPN. Players rostered in greater than 60 percent of leagues will not get mentioned.
Cam Little - Jacksonville Jaguars
Again, the Jacksonville Jaguars' kicker gets a favorable matchup against the Tennesee Titans on Sunday. With tiers so well established, it is more challenging to find someone ideal on the waiver wire. Anyway, Little is only owned in 37.9% of ESPN leagues. That will surprise a few people.
Jacksonville shook out some terrible Trevor Lawrence throws, as Little did the job last week kicking a couple of 50+ yard field goals and adding three extra points. Double digit points is the name of the game and if one gets five points per long three-pointer then Little is your kicker.
The Tennessee Titans give up nearly four red zone trips per game (41 in 11 contests). Add in they have allowed 17 field goals and that is a potentially a couple of chip shots for Little to build up some cheap points.
With an increased potential of Jacksonville scoring around 30 points this week, it is reasonable to be bullish on Little.
Nick Folk - New York Jets
The reality here is to also consider Zane Gonzalez if the weather does not go too far downhill on Sunday in New Jersey. Attempting to figure out Atlanta is like trying to come up with the correct lottery numbers. One thing is certain is that conservatism is their strategy. This game could set up to be a kicker battle more than anything.
Folk has done his job so well it is is scary in 2025 (20-20 FG, 15-15 XP). If the New York Jets had any consistency in their offense, it would be something. This is very dangerous, no question. Again, Folk is available almost everywhere (91.5% of ESPN leagues).
Folk kicks in one of the most nightmarish stadiums for kickers and does his job. Atlanta is not a good road team and this may be the week to take the plunge.
Riley Patterson - Miami Dolphins
The kicker did something Matt Gay could not do a couple of weeks ago and that was make kicks in Madrid. Patterson booted three field goals including the overtime winner in a 16-13 win that had a little of everything. That boost in production can be thanks to Mike McDaniel but hey there are nothing wrong with gifts.
Miami plays New Orleans at home this week. Although the Saints do not give up a ton of points to kickers (around league average), the Saints are playing out the string much like Miami. The Dolphins have a somewhat easier schedule than most realize. There are a few cold weather trips in the offing but for now, this week is pretty good.