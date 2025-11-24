Justin Tucker Earns First NFL Tryout Since Ravens Release
Justin Tucker hasn’t played for an NFL team this season as he was dealt a 10-game suspension by the league for violating the personal conduct policy following various sexual harassment allegations made against him in the offseason. The allegations led to the Ravens releasing him after 13 seasons.
The seven-time Pro Bowl kicker could return to the NFL field soon, though, as he landed a work out with the Saints, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. New Orleans is hosting a tryout after its current kicker, Blake Grupe, missed two field goal attempts in Sunday’s 24–10 loss to the Falcons. Grupe has made 18-of-26 attempts this season.
Tucker’s 2024 season was one of his worst in his 13-year career as he posted just a 73.3% conversion rate, making 22-of-30 field goal attempts.
The allegations made about Tucker were investigated by The Baltimore Banner in January, revealing accounts from six different massage therapists who described “troubling” experiences with Tucker as a client from 2012 to ’16. Tucker was banned from the establishments due to inappropriate behavior. Tucker denied the allegations, calling them “unequivocally false.”
Tucker isn’t the only kicker working out for the Saints this week—former Bengals kicker Cade York is also included in that list.