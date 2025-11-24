Jags' Liam Coen Looked Totally Gobsmacked After Trevor Lawrence's Ugly Interception
Add Jaguars coach Liam Coen to the list of people affected by quarterback Trevor Lawrence's ugly interception during the second half of Jacksonville-Arizona.
With under four minutes to go in the third quarter on Sunday, Lawrence dropped back and quickly fired off a dart ... that unfortunately flew straight into the waiting hands of a Cardinals defender Akeem Davis-Gaither.
Not a good look.
As of this writing and with roughly two minutes left in the fourth, Lawrence had thrown three picks on Sunday, which would bring his total for the season to 12 (barring any additional interceptions between now and the end of the game).
The Jags have looked surprisingly good in Coen's first year at the helm. But they'll need Lawrence to keep it together and stop the turnovers if they want to improve that record to 7-4.