SI

Jags' Liam Coen Looked Totally Gobsmacked After Trevor Lawrence's Ugly Interception

Even Coen couldn't believe it.

Brigid Kennedy

Coen is in his first year at the helm.
Coen is in his first year at the helm. / CBS Sports / Screensho
In this story:

Add Jaguars coach Liam Coen to the list of people affected by quarterback Trevor Lawrence's ugly interception during the second half of Jacksonville-Arizona.

With under four minutes to go in the third quarter on Sunday, Lawrence dropped back and quickly fired off a dart ... that unfortunately flew straight into the waiting hands of a Cardinals defender Akeem Davis-Gaither.

Not a good look.

As of this writing and with roughly two minutes left in the fourth, Lawrence had thrown three picks on Sunday, which would bring his total for the season to 12 (barring any additional interceptions between now and the end of the game).

The Jags have looked surprisingly good in Coen's first year at the helm. But they'll need Lawrence to keep it together and stop the turnovers if they want to improve that record to 7-4.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL