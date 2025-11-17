Commanders Cut Kicker Following Missed Game-Winning Attempt vs. Dolphins
The Commanders have released kicker Matt Gay, the team announced on Monday. The roster move comes after Gay missed two field-goal attempts in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Dolphins.
Gay's time with Washington comes to a bitter end as the veteran kicker has made just 13 of 19 field goals this season (68.4%). Gay, who previously spent short stints on the Bucs, Rams and Colts, joined the Commanders ahead of the 2025 campaign but missed a few games due to injury and has arguably disappointed so far this season.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn said of Gay's release: “The performance, you’ve got to have it. We wanted it to work long term with Matt. It wasn’t (about) one game.”
Gay's number was called at the end of regulation in Sunday's loss to Miami in Madrid, but he missed a 56-yarder that would have clinched a win and ended Washington's five-game losing streak. Instead, the Commanders left the door open, and Dolphins kicker Riley Patterson split the uprights on a 29-yard field goal in overtime for the win.
Gay went 2-of-4 on field goals on the day.