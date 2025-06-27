Week 14 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chase Burns, Emmet Sheehan Headline Pitchers
The runner up starting pitching option this week should be Emmit Sheehan if he slipped through the waiver wire cracks last week. His price point should be relatively cheap due to him still being the minors.
Starting Pitching
Emmet Sheehan, Los Angeles Dodgers
After the Dodgers shipped Sheehan back to AAA last weekend, the 12-team fantasy market didn’t gravitate toward him as a buy-and-hold candidate, leaving him in the free agent pool in about two-thirds of shallow leagues. He proceeded to pitch six no-hit shutout innings in his next game in the minors with no walks and 13 strikeouts, suggesting Sheehan will be back with Los Angeles over the next week. Over his 23.1 innings pitched this year, he issued only one walk with 40 strikeouts.
Chase Burns, Cincinnati Reds
The next big pitching arm has arrived, and fantasy game managers will fight for him this week on the waiver wire. In his major league debut against the Yankees on Tuesday night, he allowed three runs, six hits, and a home run over five innings with no walks and eight strikeouts.
His right arm was sensational over his previous 10 starts at AA and AAA (7-1 with 1.49 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, and 69 strikeouts over 54.1 innings). Burns brings a triple-digit fastball and an elite swing-and-miss slider. His changeup has been more relevant over this season. Giddy up!
Ryne Nelson, Arizona Diamondbacks
The double start storm chasers should have an eye on Nelson this week after an uptick strikeout game (one run and four baserunners over five innings with seven strikeouts) and two matchups at home (SF and KC). Over his last three matchups, he went 2-0 with a 1.15 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 14 strikeouts over 15.2 innings. Nelson should be a free agent in about one-third of 12-team leagues.
Jacob Lopez, Athletics
About 50% of the 12-team market has bought into Lopez’s recent uptick in fantasy value. His two starts next week come at Tampa and at home vs. the Giants. He has been a winning edge over his last four starts (one run, 21 baserunners, and 29 strikeouts over 23.0 innings).
Lopez opened up 2025 with success over 27.0 innings at AAA (3-0 with a 2.33 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts). His correction games with the A’s have moved ERA (3.56) and WHIP (1.30) for the year to a more favorable area. He now has 55 strikeouts over 43.0 innings with the Athletics.
Kumar Rocker, Texas Rangers
Rocker stabilized over his last two starts with the Rangers (two runs, 13 baserunners, and 10 strikeouts over 10.1 innings), leading to a pair of wins. He pitched well over his three short-inning starts at AAA (one run, six runs, and 12 strikeouts over 11.0 innings). His ERA (6.68) and WHIP (1.66) for the year require significant improvements. Rocker pitches in a pitcher-friendly park (San Diego) next week. He should be in the free-agent pool in most 12-team leagues.
