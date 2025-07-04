Week 15 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Cam Schlittler, Kumar Rocker Headline Pitchers
At the midpoint of the baseball season, some fantasy teams are chasing wins and strikeouts while other are just trying to hold their ground in ERA and WHIP. With each pitching injury, the replacement value bar gets lowered, inviting poor pickup and lineup decisions.
Starting Pitching
Cam Schlittler, New York Yankees
With Clarke Schmidt landing on the injured list with a forearm issue, the Yankees may call up Schlittler to replace him in the starting rotation. He pitched well over 10 games at AA (2.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 64 strikeouts over 53.0 innings), leading to a promotion to AAA. Schlittler handled himself well over his first four appearances (four runs, 21 baserunners, two home runs, and 33 strikeouts over 21.1 innings), followed by a disaster showing (six runs, eight baserunners, and one home run over 2.1 innings with two strikeouts).
His fastball sits in the mid-90s while relying on a cutter, slider, and curveball to get batters out. Schlittler won’t be called up until next week, so he won’t be in the free agent pools that run this Sunday.
Joey Cantillo, Cleveland Guardians
On Thursday, Cantillo worked as an opener for the Guardians after Luis Ortiz was suspended. His left arm has shown improvement over 26 games between AAA and the majors, resulting in a 3.53 ERA, 1.269 WHIP, and 56 strikeouts over 43.1 innings. On the downside, walks (21 – 4.4 per nine) invite shorter outings and some disaster innings.
Cantillo is a soft-tosser (91.7 mph fastball) who offers a plus changeup, supported by a curveball and slider. He has yet to pitch four innings in a game this year while tossing 68 pitches in his last start.
His starting window hinges on the return of Ortiz. Supposedly, he’s been investigated for opening two games with balls on his first pitch. If so, the sportsbook deserves to take a beating for offering a prop that a single outcome could influence. Betting on games is one thing, but babysitting dumb, never should be offered props, creates its own drama.
Sean Burke, Chicago White Sox
Burke lines up for double starts next week at home against the Blue Jays and Guardians. He’s pitched well in six (1.78 ERA, 1.160 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts over 35.1 innings) of his last seven starts, with his bad showing resulting in seven runs, eight baserunners, and a home run over 3.2 innings with four strikeouts. Burke has been a better pitcher at home (4-2 with a 3.06 ERA, 1.255 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts over 47.0 innings).
Taijuan Walker, Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies shipped Mick Abel back to AAA, setting the stage for Walker to return to their starting rotation next week. Unfortunately, he hasn’t thrown more than 43 pitches since May 30th, putting him in the opener category. Over the past month, Walker posted a 4.09 ERA, 1.118 WHIP, and seven strikeouts over 11.0 innings. He feels like a placeholder for Andrew Painter while only being worth a shot in deep formats.
Kumar Rocker, Texas Rangers
Over his last three starts for the Rangers, Rocker has been a helpful fantasy arm (2.20 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts over 16.1 innings). He also had success over his previous two outings at AAA (one run, four baserunners, and nine strikeouts over eight innings). Rocker is a free agent in about 40% of 12-team leagues, with his next start coming against the Angels on the road.
Trevor Rogers, Baltimore Orioles
Based on his next start at home against the Marlins, Rogers is a viable single-start option next week, as long as he doesn’t get rolled in his next outing. He’s made four starts for Baltimore over the past six weeks, leading to much better than expected results (2.05 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 18 strikeouts over 22.0 innings). His fastball (92.9 mph) is what it once was, but free agent pitching beggars are at the mercy of the remaining crumbs. Worth a flier, but his long-term leash should be short until his fastball shows a higher pulse.
Spencer Arrighetti, Houston Astros
After his first two starts (six runs, nine baserunners, and eight strikeouts over 9.2 innings), Arrighetti landed on the injured list with a broken right thumb. He’s thrown a couple of bullpen sessions over the past week, giving him a chance to begin a rehab stint soon.
