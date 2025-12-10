Week 15 Fantasy Football Quarterback Replacements For Daniel Jones & Jayden Daniels

As we prepare to set our lineups for Week 15, the fantasy football playoffs are here. If there is one position that we can't get wrong, it's the quarterback. However, there have been a lot of injuries and subpar play at the position. There are plenty of fantasy owners who will be looking to stream a quarterback this week. These are the top quarterback streaming options for Week 15.

Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

Even if Mariota was on a roster in Week 13, odds are somebody dropped him prior to Week 14 when it was announced that Jayden Daniels would be returning to action. Unfortunately, Daniels reaggravated his left elbow injury in Week 14, and has been ruled out for Week 15.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn says QB Jayden Daniels (elbow) won't play on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/cktYZLdzZl — NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2025

In his last start, Mariota threw the ball 50 times, completing 28 passes for 294 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and chipped in with 10 carries for 55 yards on the ground. The volume is there, and the turnovers are limited. This week, the Commanders face off with the New York Giants, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. He should be a strong start this week in this matchup.

JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) practices before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

For the most part, McCarthy has been an unmitigated disaster this season. However, he did throw three touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 14, against a terrible Washington defense. McCarthy still only threw for 163 yards, but he has an even better matchup this week. As a matter of fact, he has the best possible matchup in Week 15. He plays against the Dallas Cowboys, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to opposing quarterbacks this season. Even a quarterback like McCarthy can thrive against this Cowboys' defense. This is a defense that allowed Justin Fields to throw for 283 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions against them this season.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua hasn't been throwing nearly as much this season as he has in the past, and he's now failed to throw for over 200 yards in four straight games. However, the team has won all of those games and has cut back on the early-season turnovers.

Nevertheless, he is going to have to throw the ball this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, but have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs. This is not a team you can run on, but they are very susceptible to the pass. We expect this to be a big game for Tua, especially with their star running back De'Von Achane dealing with a rib injury. The volume will be there.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: