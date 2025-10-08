Sam Darnold And Mac Jones Lead Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers
If you have been dealing with quarterback injuries like Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow, you may be scrambling from week to week to try to find a starting quarterback. You may have to stream a quarterback based off of matchups and who has the hot hand. These are the top quarterback streamers for Week 6.
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
Darnold is a guy who is still sitting on waiver wires in a lot of leagues, but is currently the QB14 on the season. He's been very good since Week 1 and is coming off an impressive game in which he threw for 341 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. In Week 5, he scored 28.6 fantasy points, which was good enough to make him the QB2 overall for the week.
This week, he draws the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are a solid matchup. They've allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. If you're searching for a streaming option this week, and Darnold is available, he's a fantastic option.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Many of you are going to have to dig a bit deeper. Luckily, the quarterback with the best possible matchup this week is more than likely available in your league. Young will face off with a horrid Dallas Cowboys defense this week. The Cowboys have both the worst overall defense and the worst pass defense in the league. No team has allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Dallas is allowing more than 27 points per game to the position in 2025. Young has also been a significantly better quarterback on his home field throughout his career, and this game will take place in Carolina. He's a risky start, but you can't ignore the matchup this week.
Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers
Streaming Jones, of course, comes with the assumption that Brock Purdy will be out again this week, so be sure to monitor that situation if Jones does end up being your streaming plan. He played well last week against a tough Los Angeles Rams defense with almost all of his weapons in the passing game sidelined. His final stat line was 342 passing yards and two TDs.
This week, he could get one or multiple weapons back with Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings both working to get back, and George Kittle eligible to return from injured reserve. Even if he doesn't, he clearly has a lot of chemistry with Kendrick Bourne, whom he teamed with in New England as well. Last week, Bourne caught 10 of 11 targets for a career-high 142 yards. Jones also has a much better matchup this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.