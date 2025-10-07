Colts Reunite With Kicker After Spencer Shrader Injury
The Indianapolis Colts have signed kicker Michael Badgley to the active roster after head coach Shane Steichen announced that Spencer Shrader will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, per Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.
Badgley filled in for the Colts in 2021, when Rodrigo Blankenship was dealing with an injury. He played 12 games for Indy, nailing 18 of his 21 field goal attempts. He was a perfect 39-for-39 on extra points.
Badgley started his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he spent three seasons. Badgley knocked in 52 of his 65 field goal attempts with the Chargers, with a 59-yarder being his longest make.
After leaving Indy, Badgley was briefly rostered on the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions. His last active season was 2023, when he made all four of his field goal attempts for the Lions but missed two extra points.
The Colts were in need of a replacement after Shrader tore multiple ligaments in his right kicking leg in last weekend's win against the Las Vegas Raiders. The injury came on an extra point, when Raiders safety Tristin McCollum dove for a block but was late, and landed on Shrader's lower leg.
Shrader immediately exited the game and was taken to the locker room. The Colts didn't have to kick any field goals after that, and Steichen opted to go for two instead of an extra point after touchdowns.
Shrader had an ideal start to his Colts career, making 13 of his 14 attempts. Shrader's lone miss came in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, when he missed a 51-yard field goal wide right.
The highlight of Shrader's young career came in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, when he nailed a 45-yarder right down the middle to hand the Colts the win as time expired. Shrader had originally been tasked with a 60-yarder, but a leverage penalty moved him 15 yards closer, and he took full advantage.
The Colts will need Badgley to step in clutch moments if needed. He missed the 2024 season due to a torn hamstring, but Indy liked what they saw after a workout on Tuesday and decided to bring in the 30-year-old for the rest of the season.
Badgley has struggled from beyond 50 yards in his career, making just five of his 13 attempts in the regular season.
In the playoffs, Badgley is 8/9 on field goals, making both of his 50-yarders. Badgley helped take the Lions to the NFC Championship in 2023, where he made all five of his kicks.
Badgley's first action in 2025 will come against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.