Yahoo Fantasy’s Most Dropped Players: Highly Touted Rookie Leads the List
I often question why many home league fantasy players gravitate toward ESPN and Yahoo for the fantasy football leagues. I understand the attraction to their commissioner products, but playing in short-roster formats (16 lineup slots) leads to good players getting dropped while also favoring hit 'em with volume trade game managers. Here’s a look at the most dropped players at Yahoo Fantasy in Week 2:
Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles
A trade out of Jacksonville removed any fantasy value for Bigsby without an injury. He should be released in almost all formats this week.
Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys
An inactive game in Week 1, paired with two touchdowns by Javonte Williams, pushed Blue off rosters until he jumps Miles “fumble” Sanders on the Cowboys’ depth chart.
Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns
So much for Ford being the passing-catching back for the Browns in Week 1; he out-snapped Dylan Sampson 41 to 33, but lost the fantasy points battle in PPR formats (1.80 to 17.30). With Quinshon Judkins entering Cleveland’s running back equation this week, Jerome is running on fumes in the fantasy market.
Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Finding upside handcuffs on the waiver wire or late in drafts is way of life for the infamous game manager – Cocktails and Dreams. Johnson only had two snaps in Week 1, but he brings the thunder the Steelers will sorely need in short-yardage situations as the 2025 season moves on. The cut is format-induced, which brings the question: tell me again, why do I play dial-up internet fantasy leagues?
Ollie Gordon III, Miami Dolphins
The fight for Mr. Gordon at Yahoo Fantasy lasted about 60 minutes. Miami had him on the field for 12 plays, compared to 35 De’Von Achane and 2 by Jeff Wilson. Game score favored the passing game in the second half, but there was a Jaylen Wright sighting this week in Miami practice. I still view him as an upside handcuff due to his combination of scoring and catches for a big back.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
I’m no Dick Tracy detecting running back skills, but I know for sure that Tyrone Tracy doesn’t equal Superman at running back for the Giants. He gained only 24 yards and 10 carries in Week 1, with two catches for 11 yards. Remind me how many rushing yards Tracy had in college? 947 over 57 games. His wide receiver experience gives him passing down value, while Skattebo brings a “punch you in the face style” against defenses. Whose your running back bet over the long haul in this offense?
Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks
For the fantasy managers that need some help with bookkeeping, Jaxon Smith-Njigba (9/124 on 13 targets) kicked Kupp’s target a$$ (2/15 on 13 chances) in Week 1. This wide receiver opportunity split was wide, but how many passes did the Seahawks attempt last week? 23, which is well below Sam Darnold's expected passing opportunity. Snap count: Kupp – 88% and Smith-Njigba – 77%. Again, this draft and release program were format-induced.
Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
Heading into the 2025 fantasy draft season, Downs was a coin toss for some game managers with Michael Pittman. One player came in at 5’9” and 175 lbs., with 140 catches for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns over 31 games (10.99 FPPG in PPR leagues), while the other had this profile: 6’4” and 225 lbs. with 405 career catches over 78 games for 4,570 yards and 18 scores (12.44 FPPG). I’m not saying size matters, but the great David Spade said, “It kind of does.” When adding a first-round tight end to the Colts offense, did Downs get Wally Pipped?
Evan Engram, Denver Broncos
Hey Bo, “I’m wide open over here just like when I was in Jacksonville and caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns on 143 targets in 2023. “Listen, Evan, I threw the ball 40 times, but not once did I see you past 10 yards or the line of scrimmage.” Engram ran only 13 pass patterns with an average depth of target (aDot) of 3.0 yards. Was my calf injury a factor? Absolutely, when the next phenom tight end (Harold Fannin) is staring in the face in the free agent pool.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Someone told you over the summer that Cole Kmet (90% snaps) was going to get in the way at tight end, and Chicago has two attractive wide receiver options. But the Bears drafted Loveland in the first round, and Ben Johnson made Sam LaPorta great at tight end in his rookie season. Some fine wine takes time to develop, making Loveland a must follow as the season moves on. That being said, I wouldn't necessarily start him in Week 2.