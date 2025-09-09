Mark Andrews, Colston Loveland And 2 More Must-Sit Fantasy Tight Ends In Week 2
It's only Week 2 and half of the fantasy football community is already stressed out about their tight ends. Every year we think it will be different, and it never is. These are the tight end sits for Week 2.
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
We just aren't doing this again this season. In a game in which both teams reached 40 points, Andrews caught his lone target for five scoreless yards. It looks like he is going to be touchdown-dependent again. There is no excuse this season ever. He's fully healthy, and Isaiah Likely was not active. He can no longer be considered a must-start option. This week, he takes on a Browns' defense that looked very good last week. Don't cut Andrews, but leave him on your bench if you have another option.
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr surprisingly saw nine targets in Week 1 and was used all over the field. He finished with seven catches for 63 yards compared to Njoku, who caught three passes for 37 yards. If this continues into Week 2, this could be a long season for Njoku owners. We are willing to sit him on the bench if there is another tight end we like available. Week 1 scared us enough that we are willing to wait and see how Njoku is used before we consider him an auto-start.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Week 1 was not good for the rookie. He played on just 57% of the snaps while Cole Kmet was out there for 90% of them. This resulted in Loveland finishing the game with two catches for 12 yards on two targets. Kmet saw four targets and caught one of them for 31 yards. There are simply too many mouths to feed in Chicago, and Caleb Williams looks terrible. You can't be successful if you are competing for targets with guys like DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, and your quarterback is also widely inaccurate.
Loveland currently sits outside the top 20 options at the tight end position in our Week 2 PPR Rankings.
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
Gesicki was a popular streaming tight end last year, as he was heading into Week 1. That is no longer the case, and he doesn't belong on any rosters. On Sunday, he played just 16 snaps, while Drew Sample played 36 and Noah Fant played 26. Fant also led the tight ends with five targets, and caught four of them for 26 yards and a TD. Gesicki caught one of his four targets for 14 yards. His fantasy relevance is gone.
Gesicki is currently the TE25 in our Week 2 PPR Rankings.