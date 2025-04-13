Top 3 Biggest Fishing Stories of of the Week: Connell’s 3-Peat, Monster Bass at Pasquotank and Scott Martin Quits
1.) Dustin Connell Wins Third REDCREST Title: Gambles on 70-Mile Run for $300,000
The Major League Fishing 2025 REDCREST on Lake Guntersville in Alabama has been won by Dustin Connell, making this his third REDCREST victory. Amazingly, there have only been seven REDCREST tournaments ever, and Connell has only competed in six of them. Clearly, Connell understands what it takes to win with this format in this event…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series: Pasquotank River, NC Conditions, Schedule & Updates
The third stop of the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series is about to get started on the Pasquotank River and Albemarle Sound, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina sponsored by St. Croix Rods. From April 10th to the 13th, the Bassmaster’s top level pros will all be battling for their chance to take home a big, blue trophy and the $100,000 first prize…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) UPDATED: Okeechobee Favorite Scott Martin DQ’d from Bassmaster Elite: The Information Rule Strikes Again
The top contender for the Okeechobee Elite event, Scott Martin, has been disqualified after an unintentional information rule violation.
According to the following brief statement from B.A.S.S., Scott Martin, son of legendary bass pro Roland Martin, will not be competing in the Bassmaster Elite series.…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.