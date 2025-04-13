Fishing

Top 3 Biggest Fishing Stories of of the Week: Connell’s 3-Peat, Monster Bass at Pasquotank and Scott Martin Quits

From the first three-time REDCREST champion, to monster catches at the Bassmaster Elite on the Pasquotank River, and bass pro Scott Martin withdrawing from the Elite Series amid a rules violation investigation, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week.

1.) Dustin Connell Wins Third REDCREST Title: Gambles on 70-Mile Run for $300,000

Dustin Connell claimed his third REDCREST title with 87-11 on Championship Sunday at Lake Guntersville. / Kurt Mazurek

The Major League Fishing 2025 REDCREST on Lake Guntersville in Alabama has been won by Dustin Connell, making this his third REDCREST victory. Amazingly, there have only been seven REDCREST tournaments ever, and Connell has only competed in six of them. Clearly, Connell understands what it takes to win with this format in this event…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series: Pasquotank River, NC Conditions, Schedule & Updates

The Pasquotank River on the Ablemarle Sound along the coast of North Carolina is one of the bigger wildcards B.A.S.S. has put on their schedule in quite a while. It’s huge, it’s diverse, and very little published information or tournament history exists. / Trey McKinney

The third stop of the 2025 Bassmaster Elite Series is about to get started on the Pasquotank River and Albemarle Sound, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina sponsored by St. Croix Rods. From April 10th to the 13th, the Bassmaster’s top level pros will all be battling for their chance to take home a big, blue trophy and the $100,000 first prize…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) UPDATED: Okeechobee Favorite Scott Martin DQ’d from Bassmaster Elite: The Information Rule Strikes Again

Pro angler Scott Martin has been disqualified from the 2025 Bassmaster Elite event at Lake Okeechobee due to an information rule violation. Read his full statement and what this means for the tournament. / B.A.S.S.

The top contender for the Okeechobee Elite event, Scott Martin, has been disqualified after an unintentional information rule violation.

According to the following brief statement from B.A.S.S., Scott Martin, son of legendary bass pro Roland Martin, will not be competing in the Bassmaster Elite series.…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

