Travis Hunter’s Fishing Options as a Jacksonville Jaguar: Best Bass Hotspots Near Jacksonville
The decision has been made. Travis Hunter, the Heisman trophy winner who graces the May cover of Sports Illustrated with two big largemouth bass, is a Jacksonville Jaguar. So, of course the question most folks are asking themselves this morning is, “where is he going to fish?”
I understand your concern. But, fear not. Hunter can experience a wide variety of bass fishing near Jacksonville, Florida. This area offers easy access to some of the best largemouth bass factories in the country, from hundreds of miles of the bass-filled St Johns River to shallow, weedy, trophy hotspot Orange Lake and legendary Rodman Reservoir. These are among the most likely spots for you to find Hunter trying to set some new records in bass fishing.
1. St Johns River: Iconic Bass Fishing Closest to Jacksonville
The St. Johns River cuts right through the city of Jacksonville and is well known as one of the best largemouth bass fishing destinations in the entire country. While it is possible to catch bass right in the city, the more consistently fresh water and therefore better bass fishing, occurs south of the Henry H. Buckman Bridge.
In fact, the city of Palatka, just an hour south of Jacksonville on the shores of the St Johns, has hosted more top-level, professional bass tournaments than you can count. Most recently, the Bassmaster Elite Series competed there this past February. Indiana pro Bill Lowen won that event with a four-day total of 20 bass that weighed 73 pounds, 14 ounces, edging out second-place Jay Przekurat by just 4 ounces. Actually, there were 14 daily five-fish limits during that event that weighed over 20 pounds, with one over 31 pounds. Lots of big bass live in this system!
2. Orange Lake: Trophy Bass History and Record-Setting Potential
Orange Lake is a popular bass fishing destination for good reason. Over the past decade or so, this shallow, weedy, classic-Florida-looking, 13,000 acre lake has produced some real monsters.
How about this stat? Florida Fish and Wildlife’s Trophy Catch program has officially registered 17 bass over 13 pounds since 2019. But that’s just 13-plus pound fish. They have 272 bass over 8 pounds in their records. Remember, that’s just fish that have been registered. How many people have caught trophy bass without registering them?
The program shows a 13-pounder was registered in April of this year. And the biggest on file went a ridiculous 15 pounds, 13 ounces caught in March of 2019.
3. Rodman Reservoir: Legendary Florida Bass Fishing
Rodman Reservoir, is connected to the St Johns River via a long canal which includes a lock system, but it is almost always talked about as its own, very special lake.
This premier largemouth bass destination is about 9,500 acres and approximately 15 miles long. The reservoir is the result of an earthen dam built across the Ocklawaha River in 1968. The mix of standing flooded timber and abundant vegetation makes this a prime environment for largemouth bass.
Over the years, many of the visiting Bassmaster Elite competitors have focused their attention on Rodman. They easily justifying the sacrificed competition time waiting to travel through the lock for the promise of great fishing and a good chance of catching the daily big bass.
As with Orange Lake, the Trophy Catch program has been keeping records on Rodman. There have been 8 bass in that once-in-a-lifetime, 13-plus pound category, but well over 1,200 records of bass over 8 pounds.
Travis Hunter and Jacksonville Area’s Best Bass Fishing
The newest Jacksonville Jaguar, Travis Hunter, will certainly have the attention of lots of football fans. But for bass geeks like us, and I include Hunter in that “us”, it will be interesting to see which of these classic bass fishing destinations becomes his favorite place off the football field.