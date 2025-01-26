Fishing

Top 3 Biggest Fishing Stories of the Week: Bargain Orvis Shirt, Ice Walleye Baits and the Biggest Trend in Bass

From a great deal on an Orvis flannel shirt to the biggest trend in bass fishing, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week, January 26, 2025.

Kurt Mazurek

From a great deal on an Orvis flannel shirt to the biggest trend in bass fishing, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week, January 26, 2025.
From a great deal on an Orvis flannel shirt to the biggest trend in bass fishing, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week, January 26, 2025. / Kurt Mazurek

1.) Right Now an Orvis Thick and Warm Flannel Shirt at Costco for Crazy Low Price

An Orvis Flannel Shirt on sale at Costco
Treasure hunting at Costco / photo by Ken Baldwin

If you didn't know, now you do. Costco sells quality men's outdoor clothing at a fraction of regular retail price. Orvis, Woolrich, Columbia, The North Face, Pendleton, and Carhartt are a few brand names I've purchased at my local Costco.

Shopping at Costco for men's clothing is becoming a thing. So much so that even the Wall Street Journal is writing about how men are finding great deals on good clothing at the large warehouse store. I've been buying clothes at Costco for years because I'm always finding deals on name brand outdoor clothing at a fraction of regular retail prices…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) Top 3 Walleye Baits for Ice Fishing: Proven Setups for Winter Success

Discover the best walleye rigs for ice fishing, including the Rapala Jigging Rap, VMC Rattle Spoon, and live bait setups.
Discover the best walleye rigs for ice fishing, including the Rapala Jigging Rap, VMC Rattle Spoon, and live bait setups. / Dreamstime.com | © Kozakovaelv | 137638033

Try these proven walleye rigs to put more fish on the ice this winter season
Walleyes are some of the most sought after fish through the ice. They are widespread and taste great. They aren’t particularly hard to catch, although sometimes they can be finicky. Try these time-tested rigs and you’ll be sure to ice more walleyes…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) It’s the Biggest Trend In Bass Fishing: Big Lures, Big Tackle and Big Bass

A big bass being release into the water after falling victim to a big swimbait.
Shimano’s new big bait fishing system feature the Tranx 300B reel, Outlier swimbait rods, and the Gravitator 220SS glide bait. Perfect for targeting trophy bass. / Kurt Mazurek

New fishing gear from Shimano focused on big swimbaits for trophy bass.

Although big minnow imitating lures have been around for over a century, it seems like they really became part of big bass fishing culture in the late 1980s to early 1990s. Since then, there’s been an ever increasing tribe of those obsessed by that seductive swimming action and the bigger than average bites they seem to generate. For everyone from the biggest name bass pro to the kid stalking the shore of his local pond, big swimbaits have never been more in than right now…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

READ NEXT:

Trolling Made Easy: How to Quickly Master Planer Board Fishing for Walleye

Trolling for walleye with multiple lines can feel intimidating, but a few simple tips make it easy to master.
Trolling multiple lines can feel intimidating to the average angler, but the rewards are great, and a few simple tips make it easy to master. / Kurt Mazurek

Revolutionizing Big Bait Bass Fishing: St. Croix's GRASP II Redefines Swimbait Rods

Close-up of an angler’s hands gripping a St. Croix rod equipped with the GRASP II handle, showcasing its ergonomic design.
Experience ultimate comfort and control with the new GRASP II handle, designed to reduce fatigue and elevate your swimbait bass fishing game. / St. Croix
Published
Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

Home/Freshwater