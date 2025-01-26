Top 3 Biggest Fishing Stories of the Week: Bargain Orvis Shirt, Ice Walleye Baits and the Biggest Trend in Bass
1.) Right Now an Orvis Thick and Warm Flannel Shirt at Costco for Crazy Low Price
If you didn't know, now you do. Costco sells quality men's outdoor clothing at a fraction of regular retail price. Orvis, Woolrich, Columbia, The North Face, Pendleton, and Carhartt are a few brand names I've purchased at my local Costco.
Shopping at Costco for men's clothing is becoming a thing. So much so that even the Wall Street Journal is writing about how men are finding great deals on good clothing at the large warehouse store. I've been buying clothes at Costco for years because I'm always finding deals on name brand outdoor clothing at a fraction of regular retail prices…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) Top 3 Walleye Baits for Ice Fishing: Proven Setups for Winter Success
Try these proven walleye rigs to put more fish on the ice this winter season
Walleyes are some of the most sought after fish through the ice. They are widespread and taste great. They aren’t particularly hard to catch, although sometimes they can be finicky. Try these time-tested rigs and you’ll be sure to ice more walleyes…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) It’s the Biggest Trend In Bass Fishing: Big Lures, Big Tackle and Big Bass
New fishing gear from Shimano focused on big swimbaits for trophy bass.
Although big minnow imitating lures have been around for over a century, it seems like they really became part of big bass fishing culture in the late 1980s to early 1990s. Since then, there’s been an ever increasing tribe of those obsessed by that seductive swimming action and the bigger than average bites they seem to generate. For everyone from the biggest name bass pro to the kid stalking the shore of his local pond, big swimbaits have never been more in than right now…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
