Top 3 Biggest Fishing Stories of the Week: Jumbo Perch, Finicky Bluegills and a Bass Boat vs. the Atlantic Ocean

From a great tips to ice fish for jumbo perch to Jacob Wheeler bass boating the Atlantic Ocean, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week, February 2, 2025.

Kurt Mazurek

1.) Top 5 Best Perch Rigs for Jumbo Perch Through the Ice

Close up of an ice fishing angler's gloved hand holding a freshly caught jumbo perch
Catch more jumbo perch with these top 5 ice fishing rigs. From tungsten jigs to tandem setups, these proven techniques will help you ice more perch this winter. / Dreamstime.com | © Dave Willman | 20638557

These are the best rigs and techniques to maximize your perch catch this ice fishing season.

Yellow perch are some of the best-tasting freshwater fish. And when they're in a biting mood, they will hit just about any lure they can fit in their mouths. Other times, they're a little fussy. Here are some of the best perch rigs to help you land more jumbos…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) How To Catch Finicky Winter Bluegills: Finesse Tactics for Big Bites

A finicky winter bluegill caught on a pink ice jig while ice fishing
A light jig quivering in place can draw strikes from finicky winter bluegills. / Joe Shead

Tips and Techniques for Ice Fishing Success When Bluegills Get Picky.

Drop a worm in the water on a summer day and just try to not catch a bluegill. But in winter, sometimes those same big slabs get finicky and only bite best at classic walleye times—dawn and dusk. However, even when targeting bluegills at midday, during a cold front or in mid-winter, there are steps you can take to make those fussy winter ’gills bite…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) Will A Bass Boat Make It To The Bahamas Traveling Through The Bermuda Triangle?

Bass Boat Headed To Bahamas Through Bermuda Triangle Cutting Through Ocean Waves
Jacob Wheeler & Hunter Shryock taking an LX21 bass boat to the Bahamas through the Bermuda Triangle. / Photos by Gavin Haworth edit by Jason George

Bass boats are typically designed for serene freshwater lakes, not the unpredictable waters of the open ocean. So, when professional anglers Jacob Wheeler and Hunter Shryock set out to cross the Bermuda Triangle in a bass boat, it was a daring move that raised eyebrows. Could they make it to the Bahamas unscathed? The answer lay in their preparation, determination, and a touch of adrenaline-fueled insanity…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

