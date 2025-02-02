Top 3 Biggest Fishing Stories of the Week: Jumbo Perch, Finicky Bluegills and a Bass Boat vs. the Atlantic Ocean
1.) Top 5 Best Perch Rigs for Jumbo Perch Through the Ice
These are the best rigs and techniques to maximize your perch catch this ice fishing season.
Yellow perch are some of the best-tasting freshwater fish. And when they're in a biting mood, they will hit just about any lure they can fit in their mouths. Other times, they're a little fussy. Here are some of the best perch rigs to help you land more jumbos…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) How To Catch Finicky Winter Bluegills: Finesse Tactics for Big Bites
Tips and Techniques for Ice Fishing Success When Bluegills Get Picky.
Drop a worm in the water on a summer day and just try to not catch a bluegill. But in winter, sometimes those same big slabs get finicky and only bite best at classic walleye times—dawn and dusk. However, even when targeting bluegills at midday, during a cold front or in mid-winter, there are steps you can take to make those fussy winter ’gills bite…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) Will A Bass Boat Make It To The Bahamas Traveling Through The Bermuda Triangle?
Bass boats are typically designed for serene freshwater lakes, not the unpredictable waters of the open ocean. So, when professional anglers Jacob Wheeler and Hunter Shryock set out to cross the Bermuda Triangle in a bass boat, it was a daring move that raised eyebrows. Could they make it to the Bahamas unscathed? The answer lay in their preparation, determination, and a touch of adrenaline-fueled insanity…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
