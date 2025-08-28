Journalism meets Nysos and Fierceness for test against older foes in Pacific Classic
With Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, and Travers winner Sovereignty taking all the attention as the nation’s best 3-year-old, it’s easy to forget about Journalism, a three-time Grade 1 winner in his own right, and clearly the second-best 3-year-old at the moment. On Saturday at Del Mar, Journalism will finally get to stay home and attempt something Sovereignty hasn’t done yet - beat older horses in the Grade 1, $1 million Pacific Classic.
The Pacific Classic, the leading race for older horses on the West Coast, is part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series as a “Win and You’re In” race, meaning the winner gets a fees-paid berth into the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar on Nov. 1.
Journalism couldn’t best Sovereignty in their two meetings - the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes - but did win the Preakness and Grade 1 Haskell when not facing Sovereignty. Trained by Michael McCarthy, Journalism has been traveling for nearly four months and now gets to run out of his own stall and won’t have to travel again for the rest of the year. Regular rider Umberto Rispoli will be aboard Journalism from post 6 as the 9-5 second choice on the morning line.
“He’s looking for a fight so we’re going to put him in the ring,” said Aaron Wellman of Eclipse Thoroughbreds, who own Journalism, on a Los Angeles radio show.
A fight is exactly what Journalism is going to get, as the Pacific Classic is shaping up to be a three-horse race.
Nysos is considered the top older horse out West and is coming off a dominant victory in the Grade 2 San Diego Handicap at Del Mar, his first try beyond one mile. As a juvenile and 3-year-old, Nysos showed signs of a Derby contender but was injured and missed the remaining part of his 3-year-old season after winning the Grade 3 Robert B. Lewis in February of 2024.
Trainer Bob Baffert opted to bring Nysos back this year in the Grade 1 Churchill Downs Stakes going seven furlongs. Nysos dead-heated for second, behind Mindframe, who returned to win the Grade 1 Stephen Foster and is a top contender in Sunday’s Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup at Saratoga.
Nysos is arguably the most talented horse in the country but hasn’t proved it going long against top competition yet. He should be right off the early speed with regular rider Flavien Prat aboard. Nysos will break from post 4 and the 8-5 favorite.
The third horse in this trio is shipping in from New York, as Fierceness looks to rebound from a dismal performance in the Grade 1 Whitney, where he held the lead in midstretch but faded to finish fifth. Fierceness has run well at Del Mar, finishing a game second in the BC Classic last year to Sierra Leone, who won the Whitney and is the favorite for the Jockey Club Gold Cup.
“He’s doing very well,” trainer Todd Pletcher indicated. “He’s in good form. He ran very well in the Breeders’ Cup Classic last year. Mindframe has been pointing for the Jockey Club Gold Cup and we’d like to keep the stablemates split apart if we can, and we like the timing from the Pacific Classic to the Breeders’ Cup Classic more than we like waiting for the Woodward or the Lukas Classic on the 27th of September.”
Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez rides Fierceness from the rail, most likely forcing the pair to contest the early speed.
The other five runners in the field are very improbable winners, given they have a combined two stakes wins on dirt. The most intriguing of them would be Midnight Mammoth, who is coming off a second-place finish in the Grade 2 Hollywood Gold Cup at Santa Anita. Skippylongstocking won that race and was then a no-show in his quest for a three-peat in the Charles Town Classic. Distance is no issue for Midnight Mammoth, as he won the Cougar II at 1 1/2 miles last summer at Del Mar.
Allowance winner Ultimate Gamble, graded stakes-placed Indispensable and Tarantino, dual-surface stakes winner Lure Him In complete the field.
Saturday’s card also features the Grade 2 Del Mar Mile, which carries a fees-paid berth into the BC Mile, and the Grade 3 Green Flash Handicap, whose winner will earn a spot in the BC Turf Sprint. The Grade 3 Torrey Pines and Grade 2 Del Mar Handicap, which carries a berth into the BC Turf, are also on the card.
