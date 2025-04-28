Horse Racing On SI

By The Numbers: Could A Longshot Be The Fastest Horse In The Kentucky Derby?

Analyzing the top speed figures for the 2025 Kentucky Derby, we explore whether longshot Rodriguez or another underdog could outrun the favorites on race day.

The field of horses rush out of the starting gate Saturday, May 4, 2024, during of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
The field of horses rush out of the starting gate Saturday, May 4, 2024, during of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Finding success in the Kentucky Derby depends on a myriad of factors which include (but are not limited to) pedigree, recent form, stamina, post position, and race dynamics. However, one of the most predictive factors in handicapping the winner of the Run for the Roses involves projecting if dominant, early speed can hold up in the 1 ¼ mile test. 

Following the post-position draw we learned that the race should witness significant early pace pressure from speed horses drawn in the inside and middle posts. Starting from the rail and working our way out, we find Bob Baffert’s Citizen Bull, who owns one of the top Equibase speed figures (107) in the field. The No. 1 post has historically proven to encounter major traffic issues in a 20-horse field, which severely dampens the hopes of those investing in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes winner.

The concentration of early speed is expected to come from Citizen Bull, if he can break sharply, as well as from his stable-mate Rodriguez from post No. 4. The son of Authentic, who owns the best Equibase speed figure in the field (111), will try to repeat his sire’s accomplishment of winning the Kentucky Derby at double-digit odds.

Top Equibase Speed Figures 

DERBY ENTRANT

TOP FIGURE

Rodriguez

111

Journalism

110

Sovereignty

110

Citizen Bull

107

Grande

106

East Avenue

104

Burnham Square

104

Sandman

104

American Promise

102

Publisher

100

Neoequos

100

Tiztastic

99

Render Judgement

98

Owen Almighty

98

Flying Mohawk

97

Final Gambit

96

Chunk of Gold

96

Coal Battle

95

Admire Daytona

N/A

Luxor Cade

N/A

Broader View: Beyer, Time Form Us and Brisnet Speed Ratings

While I primarily use Equibase as my go-to handicapping tool, for the Triple Crown races and Breeders Cup, I prefer to expand my research to all of the major industry resources. 

If you are looking for evidence as to why Journalism is the 3-1 morning-line favorite, look no further. While only possessing the second-best Equibase speed figure (110), the son of Curlin owns the top Beyer (108), the best Time Form US rating (122), and the highest Brisnet number (108).

PP - Kentucky Derby Horse

Beyer

Time Form US

Brisnet

No. 1 Citizen Bull

98

118

107

No. 2 Neoequos

91

116

101

No. 3 Final Gambit

90

118

101

No. 4 Rodriguez

101

120

105

No. 5 American Promise

95

119

105

No. 6 Admire Daytona

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. 7 Luxor Cafe

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. 8 Journalism

108

122

108

No. 9 Burnham Square

96

117

101

No. 10 Grande

97

116

101

No. 11 Flying Mohawk

85

114

97

No. 12 East Avenue

96

119

97

No. 13 Publisher

95

116

98

No. 14 Tiztastic

95

117

100

No. 15 Render Judgment

90

113

96

No. 16 Coal Battle

91

115

98

No. 17 Sandman

99

120

101

No. 18 Sovereignty

95

115

99

No. 19 Chunk of Gold

92

117

98

No. 20 Owen Almighty

92

118

97

Based on the figures obtained in Derby prep race races, Rodriguez is the only other entrant with a triple-digit Beyer (101) with Sandman just behind the top two, checking in at 99. The worst Beyer figure belongs to Whit Beckman’s trainee Flying Mohawk (85), who rates 23 points behind Journalism. 

Per Time Form US ratings, Rodriguez (120) and Sandman (120) rank closest to Journalism, while Render Judgment owns the lowest rating (113) in the field.

According to Brisnet rankings, the second fastest figure behind Journalism (108) belongs to Citizen Bull (107), closely followed by Rodriguez (105) and American Promise (105). The worst Brisnet rating is co-shared by Flying Mohawk (97), East Avenue (97), and Owen Almighty (97). 

Who Are The Fastest Horses In The 151st Kentucky Derby?

No matter which speed rating figure you prefer to use as your primary handicapping tool, all four systems appear to provide distinct tiers for the 2025 Kentucky Derby field.  What we discover is that while Jounalism is the fastest proven talent, a double-digit longshot in Rodriguez is only a few points behind.

*We would be remiss if we didn't highlight that due to racing overseas, we do not have data on either Luxor Cafe nor Admire Daytona. While both talented colts figure to be prominently part of the early pace on May 3, Luxor Cafe profiles as the better of the duo, having defeated Admire Daytona twice in head-to-head prep races. 

Top Tier

Journalism (3-1) - (112)

Rodriguez (12-1) - (109.25)

Sovereignty (5-1) - (107.5)

Citizen Bull (20-1) - (107.5)

Second Tier

Sandman (6-1) - (106)

Burnham Square (12-1) - (106)

Third Tier

American Promise (30-1) - (105.25)

Grande (20-1) - (105)

East Avenue (20-1) - (104)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

