By The Numbers: Could A Longshot Be The Fastest Horse In The Kentucky Derby?
Finding success in the Kentucky Derby depends on a myriad of factors which include (but are not limited to) pedigree, recent form, stamina, post position, and race dynamics. However, one of the most predictive factors in handicapping the winner of the Run for the Roses involves projecting if dominant, early speed can hold up in the 1 ¼ mile test.
Following the post-position draw we learned that the race should witness significant early pace pressure from speed horses drawn in the inside and middle posts. Starting from the rail and working our way out, we find Bob Baffert’s Citizen Bull, who owns one of the top Equibase speed figures (107) in the field. The No. 1 post has historically proven to encounter major traffic issues in a 20-horse field, which severely dampens the hopes of those investing in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes winner.
The concentration of early speed is expected to come from Citizen Bull, if he can break sharply, as well as from his stable-mate Rodriguez from post No. 4. The son of Authentic, who owns the best Equibase speed figure in the field (111), will try to repeat his sire’s accomplishment of winning the Kentucky Derby at double-digit odds.
Top Equibase Speed Figures
DERBY ENTRANT
TOP FIGURE
Rodriguez
111
Journalism
110
Sovereignty
110
Citizen Bull
107
Grande
106
East Avenue
104
Burnham Square
104
Sandman
104
American Promise
102
Publisher
100
Neoequos
100
Tiztastic
99
Render Judgement
98
Owen Almighty
98
Flying Mohawk
97
Final Gambit
96
Chunk of Gold
96
Coal Battle
95
Admire Daytona
N/A
Luxor Cade
N/A
Broader View: Beyer, Time Form Us and Brisnet Speed Ratings
While I primarily use Equibase as my go-to handicapping tool, for the Triple Crown races and Breeders Cup, I prefer to expand my research to all of the major industry resources.
If you are looking for evidence as to why Journalism is the 3-1 morning-line favorite, look no further. While only possessing the second-best Equibase speed figure (110), the son of Curlin owns the top Beyer (108), the best Time Form US rating (122), and the highest Brisnet number (108).
PP - Kentucky Derby Horse
Beyer
Time Form US
Brisnet
No. 1 Citizen Bull
98
118
107
No. 2 Neoequos
91
116
101
No. 3 Final Gambit
90
118
101
No. 4 Rodriguez
101
120
105
No. 5 American Promise
95
119
105
No. 6 Admire Daytona
N/A
N/A
N/A
No. 7 Luxor Cafe
N/A
N/A
N/A
No. 8 Journalism
108
122
108
No. 9 Burnham Square
96
117
101
No. 10 Grande
97
116
101
No. 11 Flying Mohawk
85
114
97
No. 12 East Avenue
96
119
97
No. 13 Publisher
95
116
98
No. 14 Tiztastic
95
117
100
No. 15 Render Judgment
90
113
96
No. 16 Coal Battle
91
115
98
No. 17 Sandman
99
120
101
No. 18 Sovereignty
95
115
99
No. 19 Chunk of Gold
92
117
98
No. 20 Owen Almighty
92
118
97
Based on the figures obtained in Derby prep race races, Rodriguez is the only other entrant with a triple-digit Beyer (101) with Sandman just behind the top two, checking in at 99. The worst Beyer figure belongs to Whit Beckman’s trainee Flying Mohawk (85), who rates 23 points behind Journalism.
Per Time Form US ratings, Rodriguez (120) and Sandman (120) rank closest to Journalism, while Render Judgment owns the lowest rating (113) in the field.
According to Brisnet rankings, the second fastest figure behind Journalism (108) belongs to Citizen Bull (107), closely followed by Rodriguez (105) and American Promise (105). The worst Brisnet rating is co-shared by Flying Mohawk (97), East Avenue (97), and Owen Almighty (97).
Who Are The Fastest Horses In The 151st Kentucky Derby?
No matter which speed rating figure you prefer to use as your primary handicapping tool, all four systems appear to provide distinct tiers for the 2025 Kentucky Derby field. What we discover is that while Jounalism is the fastest proven talent, a double-digit longshot in Rodriguez is only a few points behind.
*We would be remiss if we didn't highlight that due to racing overseas, we do not have data on either Luxor Cafe nor Admire Daytona. While both talented colts figure to be prominently part of the early pace on May 3, Luxor Cafe profiles as the better of the duo, having defeated Admire Daytona twice in head-to-head prep races.
Top Tier
Journalism (3-1) - (112)
Rodriguez (12-1) - (109.25)
Sovereignty (5-1) - (107.5)
Citizen Bull (20-1) - (107.5)
Second Tier
Sandman (6-1) - (106)
Burnham Square (12-1) - (106)
Third Tier
American Promise (30-1) - (105.25)
Grande (20-1) - (105)
East Avenue (20-1) - (104)
