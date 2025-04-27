Kentucky Derby 151: Post Positions & Opening Odds
Following Saturday night’s post-position draw, the “Fastest Two Minutes in Sports” is now set. The 2025 Kentucky Derby, following several defections over the last two weeks, drew an intriguing field of 20 talented horses.
NBC will televise live coverage of the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby on May 3. The Kentucky Oaks will be televised one day prior, Friday, April 2, on NBC Sports on USA Network and will also air on FanDuel TV.
Despite finding three horses as clear leaders in the morning-line betting odds in Journalism (3-1), Sovereignty (5-1), and Sandman (6-1). This year’s Kentucky Derby is a wide-open affair that offers a solid investment opportunity for sports bettors.
Michael McCarthy’s standout Journalism, who drew post No. 8 was installed as the 3-1 morning-line favorite. The talented son of Curlin heads into the first leg of the Triple Crown fresh off winning four consecutive stakes races, most recently crossing the wire first in the Santa Anita Derby.
Check out our 2025 Kentucky Derby Betting Kit - which features a complete breakdown of every horse in the 2025 Kentucky Derby, including profiles, betting odds, and the top contenders to watch!.
Behind Journalism, renowned American horse racing analyst and oddsmaker Mike Battaglia placed Bill Mott’s top closer Sovereignty, who drew post position No. 18, as the second overall betting choice at 5-1. Sovereignty’s speed and closing power, displayed in wins in the Street Sense Stakes and the Fountain of Youth Stakes, factored heavily in his placement of contender status. Closing out the contenders who opened at single-digit odds is Arkansas Derby winner Sandman (6-1) who drew post 17.
Japanese qualifier Luxor Cafe (15/1) will break from post No. 7, while Blue Grass champion Burnham Square (12-1) was assigned post No. 9. Both of Bob Baffert’s two speed entrants, Citizen Bull (20-1) and Rodriguez(12-1) drew to the far inside, with posts No. 1 and No. 4, respectively.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
