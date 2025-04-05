Flying Mohawk's Jockey Joe Ramos Joins Off the Rail Podcast
The latest episode of Off the Rail featuring Jayson Werth and Shawn Kelley hit on a lot of horse racing and MLB news. Here's a rundown of the latest episode
- Return of Baseball
- Torpedo Bats
- Shawn tells the story of being on the Yankees (The Horse Head Mask)
- Derek Jeter handing Shawn a razor upon joining the Yankees
- Reviewing the Arkansas Derby
- Reviewing the Florida Derby
- Repole Stable Tweet projecting a Disruptor win
- The Stephen Strasburg Story
- Joe Ramos Interview (Jockey of Flying Mohawk running at the Kentucky Debry)
- How track conditions change a race
- Tyler Gaffalione Injury
