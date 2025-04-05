Horse Racing On SI

Flying Mohawk's Jockey Joe Ramos Joins Off the Rail Podcast

Jayson Werth and Shawn Kelley discuss the latest in horse racing, MLB opening day, and the Yankees Torpedo Bats

Bill Enright

The latest episode of Off the Rail featuring Jayson Werth and Shawn Kelley hit on a lot of horse racing and MLB news. Here's a rundown of the latest episode

- Return of Baseball
- Torpedo Bats
- Shawn tells the story of being on the Yankees (The Horse Head Mask)
- Derek Jeter handing Shawn a razor upon joining the Yankees
- Reviewing the Arkansas Derby
- Reviewing the Florida Derby
- Repole Stable Tweet projecting a Disruptor win
- The Stephen Strasburg Story
- Joe Ramos Interview (Jockey of Flying Mohawk running at the Kentucky Debry)
- How track conditions change a race
- Tyler Gaffalione Injury

