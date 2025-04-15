Sandman Heads to The 2025 Kentucky Derby: Horse Profile & Betting Outlook
Sandman will certainly attract support from fans of Metallica as he is named after the heavy metal band’s 1991 hit song “Enter Sandman”.
In this installment of my Respected Money Kentucky Derby horse betting profiles, we will focus on an emerging talent who has collected over $1.2 million in earnings after hitting the board in six of eight career starts.
Kentucky Derby Contenders: Sandman
POST NUMBER: TBD
JOCKEY: Jose Ortiz / TRAINER: Mark Casse
RECORD: 8 starts: 3-1-2
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 104
RUNNING STYLE: Closer
CAREER EARNINGS: $1,254,595
This son of Tapit and Distorted Music profiles as a solid betting contender for the Run for the Roses.
Sandman Breeding: Sire and Dam
Sire: Tapit has sired Belmont Stakes winners Tonalist (2014), Creator (2016), Tapwrit (2017), and Essential Quality (2021) - highlighted by the prize of 2022 Horse of the Year Flightline.
Dam: Distorted Music - owned several wins in her career at distances of more than a mile - which results in no distance questions for Sandman.
Sandman Jockey / Owner Derby Achievements
Jose Ortiz, who won the 2017 Belmont Stakes with Tapwrit and the 2022 Preakness Stakes aboard Early Voting, has yet to cross the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby - despite eight attempts. His best Derby finishes came in 2018 aboard Good Magic (runner-up) followed by a third place finish in 2019 riding Tacitus.
While owning wins in Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes, Mark Casse will be in search of his first win in the Kentukcy Derby with Sandman.
Sandman's Race History
Sandman has a career record of three wins with one place and two show finishes in eight career starts. Broke his maiden in just his second start, last August with a win at a distance of 7 furlongs at Saratoga, with Dylan Davis aboard.
After a runner-up finish in the Southwest Stakes (G3) and a third-place place finish in the Rebel stakes (G2) he put forth a career-best effort in winning the Arkansas Derby (G1) on March 29. The win, which earned him a career-best 104 Equibase speed figure, was impressive beating Kentucky Derby rivals Coal Battle and Publisher.
The son of Tapit, who finished second on the final Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 129 points, has improved in every start, increasing his Equibase speed figure in each of his last five starts.
Sandman's Kentucky Derby Outlook
Oddsmakers have Sandman listed as a double-digit betting option (+1000) in current Derby Futures. Horse bettors will have a keen eye on the post-position draw, as Sandman’s late-running style could result in facing traffic issues - so he will need to draw in well. His win in the Arkansas Derby - beating several foes he will face once again on May 3 - showed that if he can get a clean trip he should be among those contenders flying late in the lane. Improving Equibase Speed figures in each of his last five starts, results in a longshot contender who could spice up payouts should he hit the board at healthy odds.
