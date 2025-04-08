Blue Grass Stakes: Top Contenders, Odds, and Race Info
Due to inclement weather the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, originally scheduled for April 5, was moved to run on Tuesday afternoon from Keeneland.
Racing fans will get to watch an intriguing field of seven battle for the $1,250,000 prize. The race is headlined by Todd Pletchers’s River Thames (5/2) who heads in off a runner-up finish in the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream which earned him a career-best 98 Equibase rating.
Let’s take a look at the odds and dive deeper into the other contenders.
2025 Blue Grass Stakes (G2)
Racetrack: Keeneland
Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2025
Purse: $750,000
Distance: 1 1/8 Mile, Dirt
Race: 10
Post Time: 5:52 p.m. EST / 2:52 PST
TV: FanDuel TV
Blue Grass Stakes Top Contenders
With 100-50-25-15-10 Kentucky Derby points up for grabs to the top five finishers, racing fans find a tightly morning-line betting board with very little separating the top contenders.
No. 1 River Thames (5/2) - drew the rail with top jockey Irad Ortiz in the saddles. Todd Pletcher’s top entry, who has performed well when forwardly placed in his first three career races (2-1-0), is expected to be challenged for the early lead by both Owen Almighty and East Avenue.
No. 4 Owen Almighty (3-1) - This son of Speightstown heads into the Blue Grass Stakes in peak form after winning the Tampa Bay Derby on March 8. The career-best effort, which earned him a 98 Equibase speed number, held off rival Chancer McPatrick. It is important to highlight that Ortiz, who was aboard for the win in the Tampa Bay Derby, has opted to jump off to ride River Thames on Tuesday. It is important to note that Owen Almighty is the only horse who has not secured a spot in the Kentucky Derby, so expect a big effort.
No. 5 East Avenue (3-1) - The son of Medaglia d'Oro for Godolphin, enters the race looking to rebound from a 10th place finish in the Risen Star Stakes in February after a 9th place finish in the Breeders Cup Juvenile at Del Mar back in November.
No. 6 Chancer McPatrick (7/2) - The connections of Chad Brown and Flavien Prat will look to find the winner’s for the fourth time in six career starts on Tuesday. The son of Mckinzie who’s only start of 2025 was a runner-up to Owen Almighty in the Tampa Bay Bay Derby is set to improve in his second start off the pine.
No. 3 Burham Square (4-1) - The son of Liam’s Map followed up an impressive win in the Holy Bull Stakes in February with a disappointing fourth-place finish in the Fountain of Youth Stakes in March. His recent works suggest a rebound effort could be in store on Tuesday, but he will have his work cut out against a highly competitive field.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
