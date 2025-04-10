Lexington Stakes Race Info, Odds and Best Horses
The Lexington Stakes (G3) is often the final chance for prospects to earn points needed to qualify for entry into the Kentucky Derby. However, the winner of Saturday’s race at Keeneland will not be able to gain entry into the Run For the Roses due a maximum of 20 qualifying points being afforded for first place (20-10-6-4-2 points scale) in this year’s running.
Despite the disappointment of not being able to gain any useful Derby insight, bettors still find an interesting field of nine entrants.
Let’s take a look at the odds and dive deeper into the other contenders.
2025 Lexington Stakes (G3) Race Info
Racetrack: Keeneland
Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
Purse: $400,000
Distance: 1 1/16 Mile, Dirt
Race: 9
Post Time: 5:16 p.m. EST / 2:16 PST
TV: FanDuel TV
Lexingtion Stakes Top Contenders
No. 7 Praetor (2/1) - The three-year-old son of Into Mischief heads into Saturday’s race with by far the most impressive win of any horse in the field on his resume. Back in September, Chad Brown’s entry broke his Maiden with a front-running score at Belmont At The Big A, holding off one of the key Kentucky Derby contenders, Sovereignty, by a neck. Flavien Prat, who was aboard for that impressive victory in New York, returns as Praetor looks to make it three consecutive trips to the winner’s circle.
No. 6 Gosger (7/2) - The son of Nyquist enters the Lexington off a maiden win at Gulfstream in February that earned him a solid 94 Equibase speed rating in his second career start. Top jockey Irad jockey will jump into the irons seeking to help him find the winner’s circle in his first try around two turns.
No. 3 Bullard (3-1) - This son of Gun Runner will seek his third victory in four starts while shaking off the potential rust from a four-month layoff. Umberto Rispoli, who has been aboard in all three career races, will be on the saddles once again for Michael McCarthy, as he looks to rebound from a third-place finish in the San Vicente Stakes. If he repeats the effort he displayed in winning Grade Bob Hope Stakes (which earned him a career-best 99 Equibase rating) -- a win on Saturday is certainly not out of the question.
For a full betting breakdown on the race - including a morning-line double-digit longshot who could shock the field - head over and sign up for a FullTime Fantasy membership today and use promo code DERBY20 to get 20% off your first year!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Hose Racing News
Burnham Square Wins 2025 Blue Grass Stakes In Impressive Fashion
Kentucky Derby's Best Party: Sports Illustrated’s ‘Revel At The Races’ Returns to for 2025
Buster Posey, Giants GM and Staff Visit Flying Mohawk Ahead of Kentucky Derby
Actor and Producer Griffin Johnson Celebrates as Sandman Qualifies for Kentucky Derby