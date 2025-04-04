UAE Derby: Winner Lands Spot in Kentucky Derby
Over 7,000 miles and a few major bodies of water separate Dubai and Churchill Downs but that traveling that distance will be well worth it for the horse that wins the UAE Derby (G2) on Saturday, April 5th. The only 100 point race in the Euro/MidEast Road to the Kentucky Derby, the UAE Derby is about a 1 3/16 mile race with nine horses competing for the coveted 100 Derby qualifying points. The winner would have plenty of qualifying points to race in the 151st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
While the UAE Derby has yet to produce a Kentucky Derby winner, Forever Young finished in third in last year's Run for the Roses after competing in the Dubai race. This year's UAE Derby is more than a week later than its usual race date but shouldn't be too problematic for the contestant looking to make the trek to Kentucky in a few weeks.
UAE Derby Odds, Trainer, Jockey
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Odds
Admire Daytona
Yukihiro Kato
Christophe Lemaire
12-1
Don in the Mood
Teiichi Konno
Ryusei Sakai
10-1
Dragon
Mikio Matsunaga
Yutaka Take
11-1
Flood Zone
Brad Cox
Florent Geroux
9-5
Galactic Star
Bhupat Seemar
Tadhg O’Shea
4-1
Heart of Honor
Jamie Osborne
Saffie Osborne
4-1
Rafid
Doug Watson
John Velazquez
41-1
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
