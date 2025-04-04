Horse Racing On SI

UAE Derby: Winner Lands Spot in Kentucky Derby

The lone 100 point race on the Euro/MidEast Road to the Kentucky Derby takes place at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

Bill Enright

UAE Derby at Meydan Racecourse
UAE Derby at Meydan Racecourse / Meydan Racecourse

Over 7,000 miles and a few major bodies of water separate Dubai and Churchill Downs but that traveling that distance will be well worth it for the horse that wins the UAE Derby (G2) on Saturday, April 5th. The only 100 point race in the Euro/MidEast Road to the Kentucky Derby, the UAE Derby is about a 1 3/16 mile race with nine horses competing for the coveted 100 Derby qualifying points. The winner would have plenty of qualifying points to race in the 151st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

While the UAE Derby has yet to produce a Kentucky Derby winner, Forever Young finished in third in last year's Run for the Roses after competing in the Dubai race. This year's UAE Derby is more than a week later than its usual race date but shouldn't be too problematic for the contestant looking to make the trek to Kentucky in a few weeks.

UAE Derby Odds, Trainer, Jockey

Horse

Trainer

Jockey

Odds

Admire Daytona

Yukihiro Kato

Christophe Lemaire

12-1

Don in the Mood

Teiichi Konno

Ryusei Sakai

10-1

Dragon

Mikio Matsunaga

Yutaka Take

11-1

Flood Zone

Brad Cox

Florent Geroux

9-5

Galactic Star

Bhupat Seemar

Tadhg O’Shea

4-1

Heart of Honor

Jamie Osborne

Saffie Osborne

4-1

Rafid

Doug Watson

John Velazquez

41-1

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Horse Racing News

Santa Anita Derby: Two Kentucky Derby Contenders Battle in a Field of Five

Buster Posey, Giants GM and Staff Visit Flying Mohawk Ahead of Kentucky Derby

Actor and Producer Griffin Johnson Celebrates as Sandman Qualifies for Kentucky Derby

Eleven Horses Have Qualified For the Kentucky Derby, Others Look Like Locks

Published |Modified
Bill Enright
BILL ENRIGHT

Bill Enright is an award winning fantasy football analyst and has a profitable betting record on NFL Player Props since 2017. Often found at the Meadowlands Race Track or Sportsbook, Bill bets on horses, sports, and everything in between.

Home/News