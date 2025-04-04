Wood Memorial Stakes: Will Any Contenders Follow in Secretariat's Tracks?
The Wood Memorial Stakes was inaugurated in 1925 and has a long history of producing Kentucky Derby and Triple Crown Champions, the most famous of which is Secretariat. Widely considered one of, if not the, greatest racehorse of all time, Secretariat did not win the 1973 Wood Memorial Stakes (he finished 3rd). But less than a month later, he galloped to a dominant victory at the Kentucky Derby and went on to win the Belmont Stakes and Preakness Stakes, capturing the sweep of the Triple Crown.
This year's Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct, New York has 100-50-25-15-10 Kentucky Derby qualifying points up for grabs with 12 horses eyeing to capture as many Road to the Derby points as possible.
Wood Memorial Stakes Odds
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Odds
Rodriguez
Mike Smith
Bob Baffert
5-2
Captain Cook
Manuel Franco
Richard Dutrow, Jr.
7-2
Tiger Twenty Four
Javier Castellano
Bill Mott
30-1
My Mitole
Luis Rivera, Jr.
Carlos F. Martin
20-1
Sand Devil
Jose Lezcano
Linda Rice
8-1
Hill Road
Joel Rosario
Chad Brown
9-2
Grande
Dylan Davis
Todd Pletcher
5-1
Passion Rules
Kendrick Carmouche
Brad Cox
12-1
Bear Claw Necklace
Romero Ramsay Maragh
Saffie Joseph, Jr.
50-1
McAfee
Eric Cancel
Richard Dutrow, Jr.
20-1
Statesman
Samuel Marin
Claude McGaughey
15-1
Omaha Oma
Raul Mena
Michael Gorham
30-1
Wood Memorial Stakes Race Info
- Race: Aqueduct Race 12
- Post time: 6:10 p.m. ET
- TV: FanDuel TV, FS2
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
