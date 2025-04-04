Horse Racing On SI

Wood Memorial Stakes: Will Any Contenders Follow in Secretariat's Tracks?

Back in 1973, Secretariat ran in the Wood Memorial Stakes and then went on a historic run to sweep each leg of the Triple Crown including a dominant victory in the Kentucky Derby.

Bill Enright

Secretariat \"Racing into History\" bronze statue sculpted by artist Jocelyn Russell on display at Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent, Va. on August 12, 2023.
Secretariat \"Racing into History\" bronze statue sculpted by artist Jocelyn Russell on display at Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent, Va. on August 12, 2023. / Kristi K. Higgins/progress-index.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Wood Memorial Stakes was inaugurated in 1925 and has a long history of producing Kentucky Derby and Triple Crown Champions, the most famous of which is Secretariat. Widely considered one of, if not the, greatest racehorse of all time, Secretariat did not win the 1973 Wood Memorial Stakes (he finished 3rd). But less than a month later, he galloped to a dominant victory at the Kentucky Derby and went on to win the Belmont Stakes and Preakness Stakes, capturing the sweep of the Triple Crown.

This year's Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct, New York has 100-50-25-15-10 Kentucky Derby qualifying points up for grabs with 12 horses eyeing to capture as many Road to the Derby points as possible.

Wood Memorial Stakes Odds

Horse

Jockey

Trainer

Odds

Rodriguez

Mike Smith

Bob Baffert

5-2

Captain Cook

Manuel Franco

Richard Dutrow, Jr.

7-2

Tiger Twenty Four

Javier Castellano

Bill Mott

30-1

My Mitole

Luis Rivera, Jr.

Carlos F. Martin

20-1

Sand Devil

Jose Lezcano

Linda Rice

8-1

Hill Road

Joel Rosario

Chad Brown

9-2

Grande

Dylan Davis

Todd Pletcher

5-1

Passion Rules

Kendrick Carmouche

Brad Cox

12-1

Bear Claw Necklace

Romero Ramsay Maragh

Saffie Joseph, Jr.

50-1

McAfee

Eric Cancel

Richard Dutrow, Jr.

20-1

Statesman

Samuel Marin

Claude McGaughey

15-1

Omaha Oma

Raul Mena

Michael Gorham

30-1

Wood Memorial Stakes Race Info

  • Race: Aqueduct Race 12
  • Post time: 6:10 p.m. ET
  • TV: FanDuel TV, FS2

Bill Enright
