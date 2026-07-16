Jazz Chisholm Jr. on Corona's Beach Connect Series Jerseys

Baseball games are notoriously hot and sticky, but Corona makes the ballpark feel like a day at the beach. Corona, the official Cerveza of Major League Baseball (MLB), is helping fans savor every moment with the Corona Beach Connect Series – a limited-edition lifestyle jersey collection co-created with six MLB All-Stars.

The collection features six custom jerseys co-designed with Ronald Acuña Jr., Mookie Betts, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Pete Crow-Armstrong, Jeremy Peña, and Cristopher Sánchez. The collection is inspired by the beach memories and moments that help each player find his Playa.

Corona Beach Connect Series jerseys. | Corona

From July 16 through August 26, fans can enter the Corona Beach Connect Sweepstakes at CoronaUSA.com for the chance to win a limited-edition jersey (official rules on the Corona website).

Two grand prize winners will also be selected to win a trip for two to a Sponsor-specified game of the 2026 World Series presented by Capital One, including air transportation, two nights’ hotel accommodations, game tickets, and more.

Corona Beach Connect Series jerseys. | Corona

Baseball fans can tune in to NBC's Sunday Night Baseball on July 19 to see exclusive content featuring the two players styling the Corona Beach Connect Series, as well as a look at fans wearing Betts' and Chisolm Jr.'s jerseys during the broadcast.

Sports Illustrated's Jerseys ON SI spoke with Chisholm Jr. about his role in the campaign, favorite baseball jerseys, and how he would redesign an alternate Yankees jersey.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. debuts his Corona Beach Connect Series jersey. | Corona

How excited were you to partner with Corona on the Beach Connect Series jerseys?

I was super excited, you know, being a kid from the Bahamas, especially where the beach means a lot to me and my people. It was sick to get that call and be able to join their partnership.

What were your initial thoughts when you saw your jersey?

I was ecstatic. I couldn't believe how great it came out, how great the designs came out, how great it was. We talked about it, and we worked on it together, but to see it in full-go, it was just amazing.

Mookie Betts debuts his Corona Beach Connect Series jersey. | Corona

Where do you rank your jersey compared to the rest of the collection?

They all look good, but I'm a number-one type guy, you know?

Do you prefer traditional uniforms or vibrant jerseys?

It's pretty cool to always put on, like, a traditional uniform, the Yankees pinstripes, the Marlins pinstripes, like I did at one time. The traditional jerseys are cool, but I do like the vibrant stuff. I like my jersey a lot.

Pete Crow-Armstrong debuts his Corona Beach Connect Series jersey. | Corona

Of the three New York Yankees jerseys, which is your favorite?

Oh, the pinstripes are definitely my favorite.

If you got to design a Yankees alternate jersey, what would you do?

Oh, I would probably make it, the Statue of Liberty Teal with bronze accents, or copper accents, because the Statue of Liberty is actually copper, I think.

Jeremy Peña debuts his Corona Beach Connect Series jersey. | Corona

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