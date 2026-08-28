The 10 Best Week 0 Uniforms in College Football

College football fans have patiently waited through a painfully long offseason and will soon be treated to nonstop action throughout the fall. The first weekend might start slow with just eight games this Saturday, but it delivers plenty of exciting uniform matchups.

Whether rocking classic looks or debuting alternate uniforms, every team is bringing its best look for the first game of the season. Below are the ten best uniforms for the Week 0 slate of games.

10. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are combating the heat with an icy, all-white uniform set. This is a familiar look for the Gamecocks, as they decided to play it safe as they travel to a tricky road game in North Dakota.

9. San Jose State Warriors

The San Jose State Spartans have countless uniform options, and chose to go with a white-white-blue set against the USC Trojans. A blue helmet would have been preferable, but they avoided an all-white uniform set and any color overlap with the Trojans.

8. New Mexico State Aggies

The New Mexico State Aggies are rocking a white-white-black combination in their trip to Tallahassee. It's not our favorite look for the Aggies, but we have to credit them for avoiding an all-white uniform set and sidestepping any color overlap with the FSU Seminoles.

7. Memphis Tigers

The Memphis Tigers are dressing extra clean for their trip to Las Vegas to take on UNLV. The Tigers are rocking all-white uniforms with the primary school logo on the lid. Unfortunately, it was a missed opportunity to wear blue in a matchup that would have popped in color as the last game of the night. Yet, Memphis does Tiger print better than anyone.

6. UNLV Rebels

🔘🔴🔘



Our threads for game 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/aUNFGEQ4xI — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) August 27, 2026

The UNLV Rebels are keeping it simple by wearing their primary home uniform against Memphis. That's the right choice, as the grey-scarlet-grey is already a phenomenal look that will contrast nicely against the Tigers' uniforms.

5. North Carolina State Wolfpack

Game 1 threads for the road 🔥#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/uaoFKEnjPv — NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 27, 2026

The North Carolina State Wolfpack were one of several adidas schools to debut bold alternate uniforms earlier this month. However, they are playing it safe with a classic red-white-red combination against Virginia. The Wolf Pack earn points for rocking school colors and not a white-out.

4. North Dakota State Bison

.🟡

🟢

🟡



Can't think of a better look to kick off the FBS era! pic.twitter.com/BXepiUFgbF — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) August 27, 2026

The North Dakota State Bison will make their FBS debut against Jacksonville State in a classic uniform set. At first glance, it's just a traditional yellow-green-yellow combination. But Under Armour hit all of the right details, and that Mountain West patch looks objectively great on the Bison jerseys.

3. Virginia Cavaliers

There are ways the Virginia Cavaliers can improve their uniforms, so they have endless potential. While many teams are wearing all-white uniforms, the Cavaliers are going all orange (except for their helmet) against North Carolina State. The white-orange-orange is a winning combination for Virginia.

2. North Carolina Tar Heels

A classic look for week 0 in Ireland 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/kEW9A8jsWp — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) August 27, 2026

The UNC Tar Heels will debut their throwback uniforms against TCU in Dublin. However, the classic look gets a minor twist in honor of the host nation. The "UNC" branding on the helmet bumpers features green, white, and orange lettering in honor of Ireland's flag.

1. TCU Horned Frogs

when the best helmet gets even better 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/8i2NQRNxjq — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) August 28, 2026

The TCU Horned Frogs had one of the most exciting uniform reveals of the summer. Inspired by their 2010 Nike uniforms, TCU will wear the "Frog Horn" uniforms against UNC in Ireland. Everything from the frog-inspired jersey details to the clover on the helmet is a masterclass in uniform design.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.