The 10 Best Week 10 College Football Uniforms

Last week wasn't the best slate of uniforms in this college football season, but it was easily the most fun. Halloween falling on a Saturday gave us a sugar rush of perfectly outlandish uniforms.

We expect an even better style this week, with several teams celebrating Veterans Day and/or Homecoming. Below are the top ten uniforms from Week 10 of the 2026 college football season.

10. Illinois Fighting Illini

Usually, color rush uniforms miss the mark, but the Illinois Fighting Illini always look when they mix it up with Navy Blue. Add the orange "Illinois" script across the helmet, and you have a really sharp alternate aesthetic for Friday night's game against Nebraska.

9. Boise State Broncos

The Boise State Broncos get to wear their home colors on the road against the Colorado State Rams. Thankfully, the Broncos avoided a color-rush combination. The orange-blue-orange set looks great, with "Broncos" script on the helmets putting it over the top.

8. Kentucky Wildcats

We appreciate the Kentucky Wildcats for leaning all the way into the icy white theme in their uniform reveal photo shoot. Best of all, the Wildcats' chrome lids are back and better than ever for their trip to Knoxville.

7. Army Black Knights

The Army Black Knights plan to "own the night" in their rivalry game against the Air Force Falcons. Air Force is going triple-white, and Army is rocking all-black with skull-and-crossbones helmet decals.

6. Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks will debut their "Mummy Duck 2.0" uniforms against the Ohio State Buckeyes in a must-win game for both teams. It's a fun theme, and we're glad to see Oregon bringing it back for a second straight year.

5. Arizona Wildcats

A sandstorm is incoming with the Arizona Wildcats' alternate home uniforms against the TCU Horned Frogs. Usually, we're not a fan of white-outs at home, but the red helmet with the retro Arizona wordmark is too clean to leave off this list.

4. Baylor Bears

Speaking of retro helmet decals, the Baylor Bears reprised their old school logo for the Homecoming game against the Iowa State Cyclones. No team does a better job of bouncing back and forth between throwback and futuristic looks like Baylor.

3. Florida Gators

After a disappointing showing last Saturday, the Florida Gators are bouncing back in all blue. It will provide a nice contrast against the Oklahoma Sooners' traditional road uniforms in the Swamp.

2. Arizona State Sun Devils

The Arizona State Sun Devils always do a great job of celebrating Pat Tillman's legacy. This year is no different with their white-gold-white set. The "PT 42" helmet decal remains one of our favorite looks in the sport.

1. Tulane Green Wave

No city can throw a party like New Orleans, so of course the Tulane Green Wave will look great for homecoming. It's rare to see blue and green used together, but the Green Wave always reminds us what an underrated color combination it is. Not to mention, it's impossible not to love the Angry Wave logo.