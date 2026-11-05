5 Amazing Details in Oregon's "Mummy Duck" Uniforms

Saturday afternoon is a must-win game for the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ducks always show out with their uniforms and footwear, but they are reprising a special theme for their trip to Columbus.

The Ducks will enter the Horseshoe wearing their "Mummy Duck 2.0" uniforms. After debuting the theme last year against the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Ducks are improving upon it this season. Below are five amazing details you probably missed.

1. Return of the Mummy Duck

Oregon only wore the "Mummy Ducks" uniforms once last season and will only do so once this year. Clearly, it's a sign of respect for their opponent. They wouldn't wear these uniforms against Chattanooga State (remember that classic Dan Lanning quote?). So no offense to the rest of the teams that hosted Oregon this season, but they clearly consider this road game the most important.

2. First-Ever Combination

Game 9 uniform for @oregonfootball: 𝕄𝕦𝕞𝕞𝕪’𝕤 ℝ𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕍𝕠𝕝. 𝟚𓂀💍



- 🪩⚪️⚫️ for the 1st time ever, 3rd time ever wearing a chrome/white/dark combo



- 4th straight year wearing a white jersey/black pant combo



- 4th 3-color combo with the Generation O unis#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/tQb7G01DPW — Jonah Henderson (@JonahNHenderson) November 5, 2026

Technically, this is a first-ever combination for the team. According to Oregon uniform historian Jonah Henderson, it's the first time the Ducks have worn chrome-white-black sets. It's also only the third time the team has worn a chrome-white-dark set.

3. Nike Cleats Are Releasing

Usually, the best Ducks gear does not get released to the public. However, the player's cleats are actually scheduled to hit shelves on December 15. Athletes can buy the Nike Vaporposite Pro cleats in the "Mummy Duck" colorway for $200 on the Nike SNKRS app. Two versions of matching Nike Foamposite sneakers are also hitting shelves.

4. New Mummy Accessories

The Ducks also changed their accessories for the big game. Last season, their accessories were white, with mummy wrap graphics that glowed in the dark. This year, they have a sleeker look with black mummy wraps that don't appear to glow in the dark.

5. Mummy Duck Logo

Mummy mode.



Select Mummy Duck items will be available for purchase exclusively at Autzen @TheDuckStore on Saturday. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/NnHvG0bGAC — GoDucks (@GoDucks) October 29, 2026

Look closely, and you will see the Mummy Duck logo decal on the back of the helmet. Even better, Mummy Duck apparel is hitting shelves in Eugene and online. Fans can shop for hats, hoodies, and shirts featuring the amazing logo on the school bookstore's website.

There are so many incredible details and deeper meanings packed into all of Oregon's uniforms that we are probably overlooking some Easter Eggs. So be sure to look closely during Saturday's game. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the NCAA and beyond.