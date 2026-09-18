The 10 Best Week 3 Uniforms in College Football

Week 3 of the college football season is already underway, and there are plenty of intriguing uniforms. After several heartfelt and patriotic alternates last weekend, most teams are reverting to more traditional looks this week.

However, there are still a few surprises that have made our top-heavy list. Below is everything fans must know about the top ten uniforms for Week 3.

10. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are going with a gold-gold-grey set for their noon kickoff against the Mercer Bears. Is Georgia Tech's combo bad? Yes. Is it so bad it might actually be good? We think so. Either way, it is going down as one of the most unforgettable looks of the year.

But we live in the attention economy, and the Yellow Jackets have successfully generated plenty of buzz with their wardrobe choice on social media. Fans can buy Georgia Tech's gold Under Armour jerseys at ramblinwreckstore.com.

9. Ole Miss Rebels

Magnolia Bowl Unis 🥶 pic.twitter.com/f1T0C2fRIw — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) September 18, 2026

The Ole Miss Rebels are wearing their best uniform for their primetime showdown against the LSU Tigers. It's more than the Magnolia Bowl; it's a rematch against Lane Kiffin, and the Rebels are dressed to impress. Fans can buy Ole Miss's powder blue Nike jerseys at Fanatics.

8. ECU Pirates

The week 3 look 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/hqlAH3FDmA — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) September 17, 2026

The ECU Pirates never disappoint with their uniforms. The Old Dominion Monarchs are going all baby blue this week, and ECU could have phoned it in with an all-white color rush game. Not happening. The white-white-purple set with bold accents is another example of the Pirates looking great every week. Fans can shop ECU's white adidas jerseys at Fanatics.

7. Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are going with "Get Right Green" after a shocking loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week. The Ducks can't go wrong with all green to get back in the win column, but we would love to see dark green (or even Nightmare Green) return to the rotation soon. Fans can shop Oregon's green Nike jerseys at Fanatics.

6. Boise State Broncos

The threads for the 𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙩 𝙋𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙝 𝙤𝙛 𝙄𝙙𝙖𝙝𝙤 game 🏡🏟️#BleedBlue | #BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/ImxaVAzXbB — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 17, 2026

The Boise State Broncos are honoring the 1969-1974 era with retro decals on their white helmets as they take on the South Dakota Coyotes. It's truly a great view for the Front Porch of Idaho game. Fans can shop Boise State's blue Nike jerseys at Fanatics.

5. Virginia Tech Hokies

The Virginia Tech Hokies are wearing all-white alternate uniforms for their first game against the Maryland Terrapins in College Park since 2009. It's an excellent callback to the uniforms they wore on that successful day. Fans can shop Virginia Tech's white Nike jerseys at Fanatics.

4. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Week 3️⃣ uni drop 🤠 pic.twitter.com/V8y7aVaZa0 — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 17, 2026

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are riding high after last week's upset win, so they are wearing something special against the Murray State Racers. They are pairing a retro-inspired orange helmet with their matching jersey and white pants. Fans can shop Oklahoma State's orange Nike jerseys at Fanatics.

3. Texas Tech Red Raiders

How can you improve Friday Night Lights in Lubbock, Texas? The Texas Tech Red Raiders are rocking all-black "Let's Ride" blackout uniforms designed with help from Patrick Mahomes. The Red Raiders will look sharp against the Houston Cougars tonight. Fans can shop Texas Tech's black adidas jerseys at adidas.

2. TCU Horned Frogs

🔥 NEW LOOK THIS WEEKEND 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BYE0zKhECD — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 17, 2026

The TCU Horned Frogs debuted an incredible new white helmet to pair with their purple jersey and white pants against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. We can't rest until the diamond collar returns to TCU's jerseys, but they are still delivering plenty of great looks this season. Fans can shop TCU's purple Nike jerseys at Fanatics.

1. Baylor Bears

The Baylor Bears have struck gold with their uniforms against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The best part of the uniform is the special "Helmet of Hope" decal on the green helmet. It features artwork created by 6-year-old Ilaria Ramirez of Cameron, Texas.

The design includes the words "faith," "victory," and "strength," creating a powerful symbol of support for children and families battling childhood cancer. Fans can shop Baylor's yellow Nike jerseys at Baylor's bookstore and learn more about Ilaria's awesome artwork on the school website.

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