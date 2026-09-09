Oregon Ducks Alternate Football Jersey Leaks Online

College football fans either love or hate the Oregon Ducks' wild wardrobe, but they cannot ignore them. Every week, the Ducks roll out a new uniform combination for a one-time showing. Even better, they wear one-off alternate uniforms at least once a season.

Thanks to fans on social media, we might have gotten a sneak peek at this year's alternate jersey. According to Ducks fans, the Nike Oregon Ducks Limited Jersey appeared on the Dick's Sporting Goods website before being taken down. Below is a detailed breakdown of the jersey and everything fans must know.

Oregon Ducks Limited Jersey

It appears Dick’s has leaked a new alternate jersey



This one is… interesting 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5pZ7SaZnoB — Barstool Ducks (@BarstoolDucks) September 9, 2026

Football fans on the East Coast woke up to posts on Reddit and X showing Dakorien Moore's No. 1 Nike Men's Oregon Ducks Limited Jersey. The screenshot shows a retail price of $200 for adult sizes. However, the link to Moore's jersey no longer works.

The price tag alone upset fans, as the usual price of Oregon's Nike football jersey ranges from $ 140 to $ 150 in adult sizes. We will have to wait on Nike's official rollout of the alternate uniforms for more details and shopping information. Luckily, we are able to gain some insight into this year's alternate uniform set.

The black jersey will most likely be worn at a home game in Autzen Stadium. It features a green and yellow graphic design across the shoulders, alongside a Nike Swoosh and Duck logo. The iconic 'O' appears on the sleeves. The phrase "Origin of Speed" is stitched into the neck collar.

Oregon Ducks Annual Alternate Jerseys

The Oregon Ducks "Grateful Ducks" uniform. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To simply write off the Ducks' uniforms as random and incoherent could not be further from the truth. Nike and the football program put a great deal of effort into unique aesthetics that are perfect for each week's matchup.

While we often see the same jerseys and pants (just in different combinations), there are alternates mixed into the rotation. Last season there were two alternate sets: the Grateful Ducks and Shoe Dog uniforms. The former was an official collaboration with the Grateful Dead, and the latter was a tribute to Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

With the phrase "Origin of Speed" inside the collar, this jersey feels like another homage to Nike's unmatched history of innovation (specifically in running).

Oregon Ducks Nike Uniforms Explained

The Oregon Ducks "Shoe Duck" uniform. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The latest set of uniforms worn by Oregon is called "Generation O." Nike and Oregon introduced the uniforms in 2024 as the Ducks joined the Big Ten. It's another example of the Modern Classic design trend sweeping across sports, where teams blend elements from different eras into a modern look.

Oregon is sticking primarily to its traditional school colors while having fun mixing and matching each week. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.