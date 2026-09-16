5 Takeaways From Miami Leaving Adidas for Nike

The Miami Hurricanes' partnership with adidas is coming to an end. On Wednesday morning, the Miami Herald reported that the University of Miami is partnering with Nike on a 10-year, $200 million contract. The deal takes effect on July 1, 2027. Miami was a Nike school from 1987 to 2015.

Over the past decade, the Hurricanes have served as the adidas flagship program in the NCAA. The new contract is reportedly one of the most lucrative apparel deals in college sports history and reshapes the industry. Below are our five biggest takeaways.

Adidas Lost Its South Florida Foothold

The Miami Hurricanes were a foothold in a major market for adidas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This move comes as a major surprise, as adidas had firmly planted its flag in Florida football at all levels. Just last year, adidas signed a sponsorship deal with all 41 high school athletic programs across Miami-Dade County Public Schools. In addition to Miami, adidas sponsored Florida Atlantic, Florida International, and South Florida at the college level.

Further up north, Jacksonville Jaguars teammates Travis Hunter and Trevor Lawrence were both key players on the adidas football roster. Losing the Hurricanes is a major blow to adidas in the Sunshine State.

Nike Regroups After Losing Tennessee and Penn State

The Miami Hurricanes wear adidas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This past summer, Tennessee and Penn State kicked off long-term partnerships with adidas. Both were previously Nike programs. Perhaps Nike letting the Volunteers and Nittany Lions go was part of a larger plan to sign the Hurricanes in the near future. After today's news, Nike finally gets some positive headlines and a sense of momentum.

Nike Takes Lead in Florida FBS Schools

Miami joins Florida State as a Nike school. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are seven FBS college football programs in Florida. After the Hurricanes leave adidas, Nike will have a 4-3 advantage. Other Nike schools in the state include Florida (Nike/Jordan Brand), Florida State, Central Florida, and soon Miami.

NIL Deals Impacted

Nike will offer different NIL opportunities to the Miami Hurricanes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adidas has a robust NIL program for its NCAA partner programs. It offers opportunities to over 50,000 student-athletes. It was one of the brand's top selling points. Meanwhile, Nike has the Blue Ribbon Elite NIL program for individual star athlete signings. While fans can debate which approach is better, there is no doubt that shifting NIL programs will impact recruiting.

Uniforms Will Change

The Miami Hurricanes' Nike-era football uniforms. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It is an open secret that the Miami football team will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its National Championship team with throwback uniforms this year. Wearing Nike-inspired uniforms with the Three Stripes logo will feel extra awkward after today's news. Aside from that, Hurricanes fans can expect new uniforms, apparel, and footwear across all sports once Nike takes over in July 2027.

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