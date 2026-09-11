The 10 Best Week 2 Uniforms in College Football

The first two weekends of college football delivered plenty of exciting uniform debuts as teams unveiled fresh looks for the new year. However, it will be hard to top what is in store for Week 2.

Several teams are debuting alternate looks, while others are recognizing the 25th anniversary of 9/11 with heartfelt tributes. Below are the ten best uniforms for Week 2 of the 2026 college football season.

10. Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have a major non-conference test against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Gophers always understand the assignment and are rocking gold jerseys at home to create contrast with their opponent. To their credit, the Bulldogs are wearing all-white uniforms also to avoid any color overlap. Hats off to both teams for their high fashion I.Q.

9. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are 0-2, but remain undefeated in the uniform category. This week, the iconic program is wearing an all-black set for its late-night kickoff against the New Mexico State Aggies.

8. Colorado State Rams

We love the Colorado State Rams' primary green-and-gold uniforms, but their annual "Orange Out" and Ag Day game is always a special event on the uniform calendar. Orange and green is a seriously underrated color combination. Combine that with the retro logo on the helmet, and you have one of the best annual uniform traditions each season.

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Uni drop pic.twitter.com/UxVNLbs9nc — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 11, 2026

It's hard to beat the Oregon Ducks in football and almost impossible to wear better uniforms. However, the Oklahoma State Cowboys have already achieved the second goal with their white-orange-white set. The retro cowboy logo on the helmet is too much even for Oregon to handle.

6. Florida Gators

The orange theme continues with the Florida Gators, rocking their alternate orange jerseys and blue helmets. Florida is pulling out all the stops with this year's uniform rotation, and this week's look is one of our favorites for the Gators.

5. Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies already have military-inspired alternate uniforms coming later this season, but that isn't stopping them from wearing special red, white, and blue decals on their helmets. Plus, Kyle Field will feature an American flag design in each end zone.

4. North Carolina State Wolfpack

The North Carolina State Wolfpack will wear special "Wolfpack Warriors" uniforms against the Richmond Spiders. The black camo design is part of the adidas "Honor & Support" series. It recognizes the anniversary of 9/11 while honoring those who serve.

3. Tulane Green Wave

The Tulane Green Wave are debuting their one-time Mardi Gras-inspired uniforms. The game-worn jerseys and custom helmets will be sold while supplies last. Tulane's game against the South Alabama Jaguars will be a must-watch for the Green Wave's uniforms.

2. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

As we take the field on the 25th anniversary of 9/11, we honor all of those whose lives were lost on that tragic day, including our 37 @RutgersU alumni.



We remember. We honor. We will never forget. pic.twitter.com/XtzQ7fjdh6 — Rutgers Football 🪓 (@RFootball) September 7, 2026

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are remembering the 37 alumni the school lost on 9/11 with special-edition uniforms. The white-red-red uniform set features American flag-inspired helmet decals and "Never Forget" on the pants.

1. Boston College Eagles

A tradition unlike any other pic.twitter.com/kDBHdz7Nth — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 9, 2026

One of our favorite uniform traditions in college football is the Boston College Eagles' Red Bandanna Game. Every season, the team honors BC alumnus Welles Crowther ('99).

Crowther used his signature red bandana as a face mask to protect against smoke while heroically rescuing at least 18 people on 9/11. Everything from the helmet details to the jersey accents is an incredible reminder of Crowther's courageous legacy.