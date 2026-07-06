Spain's Adidas Jerseys Are Selling Out Fast

The Spain national football team already had a fan base that extended beyond the country's borders before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Still, this year's success is only increasing the squad's popularity. Factor in a clutch 1-0 win over Portugal, and almost everyone will want a Spain jersey.

Unfortunately, the demand is exceeding the supply. While some adidas kits are 50% off online, some of Spain's jerseys are selling out entirely. Below is everything shoppers must know to buy a jersey before they are gone.

adidas Spain 26 Home Jersey

Adidas Spain 26 Home Jersey. | Soccer.com

Spain's authentic home jerseys have sold out on the adidas website. However, online shoppers can still buy the replica jersey in adult ($100) and kids' sizes ($80) at adidas.com. Meanwhile, some of Spain's players' home jerseys are available for $140 in adult sizes at soccer.com. Of course, the vibrant colors and classic elements are inspired by the Spanish flag.

adidas Spain 26 Away Jersey

Adidas Spain 26 Away Jersey. | Soccer.com

Spain's beautiful away jerseys are sold out almost everywhere. However, online shoppers can still find the replica jersey in select kids' sizes ($80) at adidas and the match option in larger adult sizes at soccer.com. The off-white top features a repeating pattern inspired by old manuscripts and time-worn book pages.

adidas Spain 26 Home Pre-Match Jersey

Adidas Spain 26 Home Pre-Match Jersey. | adidas

Spain's home pre-match jerseys are available for $70 at adidas.com. This bold kit is inspired by the vibrant colors of the Spanish flag, while embodying football culture. The adidas Three Stripes and the Spanish coat of arms appear in gold across the chest. Plus, "España" appears on the left sleeve.

adidas Spain 26 Away Pre-Match Jersey

Adidas Spain 26 Away Pre-Match Jersey. | adidas

Spain's away pre-match jerseys are available for $70 at adidas.com. Unlike the home pre-match jersey, this top features a more traditional style. The adidas Trefoil logo sits across from the country's emblem, with "España" gracing the back. The burgundy and cream top is inspired by classic books and intricate manuscript details.

adidas Spain 26 Goalkeeper Jersey

Adidas Spain 26 Goalkeeper Jersey. | adidas

Spain's goalkeeper jerseys are available for $100 at adidas.com. The kit sports a shade of Bold Aqua with Solar Yellow branding. The wavy design pattern at the bottom of the jersey completes the eye-catching look.

After today's legendary win over Portugal, it is safe to assume more of Spain's jerseys will sell out. Fans should act fast before they sell out entirely, like Norway and the United States.

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