Week 12 of the college football season shook up the playoff outlook and some of our preconceived ideas about uniforms. Fans were treated to plenty of alternates, throwbacks, military appreciation, and Native American Heritage Month uniforms.

Overall, it was a strong week for style. However, there are always a few unforced errors. Below are ten instant reactions to the Week 12 uniforms.

Air Force

The Air Force Falcons in Week 12. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Air Force Falcons have worn countless alternate uniforms over the years, but their primary home set is one of the best looks in the sport. Every weekend we don't get Air Force's primary uniform is a missed opportunity.

Arizona State

The Arizona State Sun Devils in Week 12. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans love to debate which team has the best throwbacks, and there are compelling cases to be made for a few teams. But for us, the answer is always the Arizona State Sun Devils. Even more impressively, Arizona State makes their current set look good with playful variations of the pitchfork and Sparky logo on their helmets.

Cal

The California Golden Bears in Week 12. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We need the Stanford Cardinal and Cal Golden Bears to stick with their primary uniforms every time they play in hopes of recreating "The Play" from the iconic 1982 installment of the rivalry game. Cal's navy pants were an unforced error.

Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes in Week 12. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colorado Buffaloes are hard to figure out, both from a football and fashion perspective. Their gold jerseys are one of their weaker options, but yesterday's combo against the Cincinnati Bearcats perfectly avoided color overlap. It's too bad they will miss a bowl game this season.

Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles in Week 12. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Florida State Seminoles finally wore their turquoise uniforms for Native American Heritage Month, and it looked even better than expected. The turquoise uniforms deserve a permanent spot in the Seminoles' rotation.

Fresno State

The Fresno State Bulldogs also celebrated Native American Heritage Month with a special decal on their helmets. It was a nice touch, and we want to see more of it.

Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes in Week 12. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Football fans on social media were pretty negative about the Miami Hurricanes' Military Appreciation uniforms. Not because of the concept, but because of the execution. They did their job too well, as the Hurricanes were literally blending into the field.

Michigan State

The Michigan State Spartans in Week 12. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All-black uniforms are played out, but the Michigan State Spartans looked good last night. Plus, they avoided overlapping colors with the Oregon Ducks. It was about the only thing that worked for the Spartans last night.

San Jose State

Sorry, San Jose State Spartans, we were not familiar with your game. The Spartans looked incredible in their triple-black set with iridescent number font. They deserve more love for this incredible uniform.

SMU

The SMU Mustangs in Week 12. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The SMU Mustangs fell flat in their all-white uniforms against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. There was no reason not to wear something a little more daring for the big game.