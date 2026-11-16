Florida State's Turquoise Football Jersey Is 30% Off Online

One of the biggest reasons why college football enjoys enduring popularity is that each team represents its region and culture. There has been no shortage of amazing alternate uniforms this season, and Week 12 will be the Florida State Seminoles' turn.

On Sunday night, the Seminoles confirmed on social media that they will pair all-turquoise uniforms with their traditional gold helmets against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at home on Saturday. The uniform is a first in the football team's history, as Florida State continues its annual celebration of Native American Heritage Month in November.

Fans got their first look at the uniform at the 2024 Spring Showcase and will soon see the amazing alternates in action at Doak Campbell Stadium. Best of all, the jerseys are already discounted online.

Shopping Information

The Nike Men's Florida State Seminoles #1 Turquoise Dri-FIT Replica Alternate Football Game Jersey has a retail price of $150 in adult sizes. However, it's marked down to $105 (30% off) in all adult sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods.

While not all sizes are still in stock at Fanatics, the massive retailer is running an even larger sale on Florida State's Turquoise jersey. Currently, sizes Medium and Extra Large are marked down to $66.99 (55% off) at Fanatics. However, that sale and inventory will not last long.

Jersey Details and History

This week, we are representing and honoring our Seminole Heritage on the field in turquoise uniforms for the first timehttps://t.co/6QqFyR8ah4#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/bueROGf4gr — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 15, 2026

Similar to what the Seminoles will wear on Saturday, this replica jersey features a turquoise base with garnet and gold details. The FSU logo, Nike branding, and Seminoles-inspired details are true to the authentic jersey.

However, this replica jersey is built for comfort and style. It features heat-sealed graphics, Nike Dri-Fit technology, and breathable mesh patterns. According to Fanatics, some fans say this jersey runs small. If you want a looser fit, consider sizing up.

Additional FSU Fan Gear

With plenty of Seminole Heritage games coming up next week, now is the perfect time to rep the turquoise.🍢🩵



Honor our long-standing relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida by wearing the latest Seminole Heritage gear from @Fanatics.



🛒 Shop now:… pic.twitter.com/xUf4nIjuuA — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) November 12, 2026

In addition to the replica jersey, fans can choose from a wide range of matching apparel. Ahead of the Seminole Heritage games, Florida State and Nike have teamed up on a turquoise collection. Fans can shop hats, shirts, hoodies, shorts, and basketball jerseys online.

It's exciting to see Florida State wear turquoise in a football game, and even better that the program is celebrating its Seminole history in an inclusive way for all fans. This Saturday should be great.

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