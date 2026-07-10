The 10 Top-Selling World Cup Jerseys on StockX

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has delivered plenty of football and fashion highlights. With the entire world swept up in soccer fever, demand for the kits seen on-field has outpaced supply. That has left many online shoppers embracing resale markets.

Luckily for fans, StockX has one of the widest selections of fan gear. Even better, the resale platform has shared the top-selling soccer tops from June 11 through July 1.

The numbers have shifted over the past week and a half, which provides a good snapshot of the trends. Below is a breakdown of the hottest-selling soccer tops.

10. adidas Mexico 26 Third Long Sleeve Jersey

Adidas Mexico 26 Third Long Sleeve Jersey Black - SS26. | StockX

Cracking the top ten is the adidas Mexico 26 Third Long Sleeve Jersey. This long-sleeved replica jersey is close to what players wear on the pitch, but cut for fans. There have been 129 sales over the last three months, with an average resale price of $173 on StockX.

9. adidas Japan 26 Away Jersey

Adidas Japan 26 Away Jersey Off White/Black - SS26. | adidas

Fans have loved the adidas Japan 26 Away Jersey. The pinstripes, Treefoil logo, and off-white base make it one of the most stylish jerseys to wear outside of the stadium. There have been 158 sales over the last three months, with an average resale price of $121 on StockX.

8. Palace x Nike England T-shirt White

Palace x Nike England T-shirt White - SS26. | Nike

Although not a jersey, the Palace x Nike England T-shirt (White) has transcended the sport to become a highly coveted item among fashionable fans. There have been 118 sales over the last three months, with an average resale price of $101 on StockX.

7. Nike x Patta Netherlands Academy Pro Lion Jersey

Nike x Patta Netherlands Academy Pro Lion Jersey. | Nike

Inspired by football culture and designed for fans, the Nike x Patta Netherlands Academy Pro Lion Jersey has been a hit. The vibrant orange and black jersey is a must-have for hardcore fans. There have been 123 sales over the last three months, with an average resale price of $105 on StockX.

6. adidas Bringbacks Remixed Mexico Jersey

Adidas Bringbacks Remixed Mexico Jersey. | adidas

The adidas Bringbacks Remixed Mexico Jersey is a casual top that combines traditional and modern design elements. There have been 188 sales over the last three months, with an average resale price of $157 on StockX.

5. adidas Mexico 2026 Home Authentic Jersey

Adidas Mexico 2026 Home Authentic Jersey. | adidas

Some fans want exactly what the players wear, and we can't blame them. The adidas Mexico 2026 Home Authentic Jersey is a necessity for diehard fans. There have been 342 sales over the last three months, with an average resale price of $199 on StockX.

4. Nike x Jacquemus x France Pre Match Jersey

Nike x Jacquemus x France Pre Match Jersey. | Jacquemus

France has some incredible kits, but the Nike x Jacquemus x France Pre-Match Jersey has made the most noise on the resale market. There have been 274 sales over the last three months, with an average resale price of $114 on StockX.

3. adidas Mexico 26 Third Authentic Jersey

Adidas Mexico 26 Third Authentic Jersey. | adidas

The adidas Mexico 26 Third Authentic Jersey was sold out before the tournament even started. That fueled demand for the authentic kit. There have been 321 sales over the last three months, with an average resale price of $231 on StockX.

2. Palace x Nike England Football Jersey

Palace x Nike England Football Jersey. | Palace

The Palace x Nike England Football Jersey (Pewter Grey/Bright Crimson) features one of the boldest designs, making the casual top a fan-favorite. There have been 256 sales over the last three months, with an average resale price of $227 on StockX.

1. adidas Mexico 26 Third Jersey Black

The adidas Mexico 2026 Third Jersey. | adidas

It should come as no surprise that the more affordably-priced adidas Mexico 26 Third Jersey is the top-selling soccer product on StockX. There have been 944 sales over the last three months, with an average resale price of $167.

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