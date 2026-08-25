The 3 Biggest Takeaways From the Ravens' Under Armour Deal

Over two decades ago, Under Armour introduced itself to the world with an unforgettable message: Protect This House. So, it is only right that the Baltimore-based brand team up with the Baltimore Ravens in a new ten-year partnership.

However, this is way more than playing defense in their backyard. It is the latest move in a series of great strides the brand has made since re-establishing itself in the NFL over the past few years. There were plenty of exciting social media posts and announcements. Below are the three biggest takeaways from this major deal.

Under Armour's Naming Rights

The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour launched a ten-year partnership. | @Ravens

One of the biggest components of this partnership is that Under Armour will have naming rights to The Landing, M&T Bank Stadium’s new elevated pregame hospitality space.

Inside The Perch, fans can enjoy packages that include a game ticket and more than two hours of all-inclusive pregame food and beverages. After kickoff, the Under Armour Landing opens to all ticketed fans.

Under Armour will continue to hold the naming rights of the Under Armour Performance Center, known as "The Castle," the Ravens' training facility in Owings Mills, MD.

Ravens x Under Armour Collection

The Ravens x Under Armour collection. | Under Armour

Nike has had the majority of NFL gear on lock as the league's official uniform sponsor. However, individual teams are starting to form their own partnerships for off-field gear. Under Armour went right to work for the Ravens.

Fans will be able to shop the Ravens x Under Armour collection, exclusively sold at the M&T Bank Stadium Flock Shop on August 28, when the Ravens host the Washington Commanders.

This collection will include four product drops throughout the season, featuring men's and women's apparel including T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and seasonal styles.

Continued Investment in Youth Football

The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour invest in youth football. | Under Armour

DMV athletes have long been able to count on the Ravens and Under Armour as reliable community leaders. As part of their joint commitment to growing the game, they will continue investing in youth and high school football.

This includes building on the momentum of Maryland sanctioning girls flag football as a varsity high school sport in 2026. The partnership will also support youth football grants, high school uniform and equipment donations, 7-on-7 camps and tournaments, and the Ravens' "Play Like a Raven" Clinic.

With the partnership locked in for another decade, Ravens can expect to see more great things from the team's partnership with Under Armour. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI for all your uniform news from the sports world and beyond.