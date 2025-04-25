Cam Ward Scores Historic Victory for Under Armour at NFL Draft
On Thursday night, the Tennessee Titans selected Cam Ward as the top overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Securing the best rookie quarterback was a major victory for the Titans and the sportswear company Under Armour.
Earlier this month, Ward signed a multi-year footwear and apparel deal with Under Armour. He becomes the first No. 1 pick for Under Armour since Cam Newton in 2011.
Of course, Newton came directly from an Under Armour program (Auburn switches to Nike this Summer).
Signing Ward was arguably a bigger accomplishment for Under Armour as he came from the adidas-sponsored Miami Hurricanes.
Even better, this comes as Under Armour makes it return to the NFL. Last month, Under Armour joined adidas and Nike as an official footwear and glove partner of the NFL.
Under Armour previously had a licensing deal with the NFL between 2006 and 2020, but opted not to renew the partnership. This came as the brand suffered through rough times over the past several years.
Under Armour opted not to renew its partnership with the NFL, backed out of becoming the official uniform supplier of MLB, and had to pay UCLA a $67.5 million settlement after terminating a record apparel sponsorship deal.
But Under Armour has not been without its victories. They have had a massively successful partnership with NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and inked a long-term deal with Notre Dame. Not to mention, they continue to elevate women athletes every chance they get.
Yet, re-entering the NFL and securing the top draft pick was the biggest win for Under Armour in years. The Maryland-based brand quickly took a victory lap on social media with a post celebrating Ward's accomplishment.
Under Armour has expanded into most sports, but its roots are in American football. Ward headlines a strong new draft class of rookie signings for Under Armour.
Hopefully, last night was the beginning of a bright, new chapter for the Titans and Under Armour. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL gridiron and beyond.
