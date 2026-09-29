5 Hot Takes on Oregon's "Origin of Speed" Uniforms

On Tuesday afternoon, Nike and the Oregon Ducks football team unveiled the "Origin of Speed" uniforms. Inspired by Hayward Field's track and football legacy, the alternate uniforms embrace the athletic department's traditions with a futuristic look that only Oregon can pull off.

The Ducks debut the uniforms after their bye week when they host the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium on October 10. In the meantime, there is plenty to unpack from the dense press release and social media videos. Here are our five hot takes on the new uniforms.

Better Than the Leak

The Oregon Ducks "Origin of Speed" uniforms. | Nike

Earlier this month, a retail version of the jersey leaked online before the release date. Fans naturally panicked about the expensive price tag ($200) and underwhelming picture. However, the glossy campaign photos Nike shared do a much better job of showcasing the uniforms.

Plus, we can expect the uniforms to look even better on the artificial grass at Autzen Stadium. Most importantly, context is crucial. We appreciate these uniforms much more now that we know the story behind the design.

Details Are Worth the Hype

The Oregon Ducks "Origin of Speed" uniforms. | Nike

If you are a true Ducks fan or uniform enthusiast, it's worth reading the full Nike press release. The level of detail packed into one uniform is astounding. This uniform honors everything from track lanes (specifically lanes 4 and 5) to new colors (Night Forest and Green Strike) to De'Anthony Thomas' kick-return touchdown in the 2013 Fiesta Bowl.

Best of all, it all flows together smoothly. Many alternate uniforms get lost in the storytelling process. These uniforms look good from a bird's-eye view, or when you zoom in close enough to see the kinetic wing (tilted at 26.2 degrees—a nod to marathon runners).

Better Than Shoe Duck, But Not Grateful Duck Uniforms

The Oregon Ducks "Origin of Speed" uniforms. | Nike

In addition to rotating through various combinations, Oregon always debuts one-off uniforms each year. Last year, the Ducks debuted the "Shoe Duck" and "Grateful Duck" alternate uniforms. We rank "Origin of Speed" ahead of "Shoe Duck" but behind "Grateful Duck."

Generaton O Closes With a Bang

The Oregon Ducks "Origin of Speed" uniforms. | Nike

What a long, strange trip it's been, but Generation O is coming to a close with this uniform. This is the final uniform in their three-year series, and it ends with a bang. The Generation O series is inarguably the best era for Oregon uniforms. There's been something for everyone (unless you like Nightmare Green).

The Ducks will continue to wear various combinations of their Generation O sets this season, but next year will be something new, and we're already excited. Until then, we will celebrate Generation O as a complete success.

Another Polarizing Alternate Uniform

The Oregon Ducks "Origin of Speed" uniforms. | Nike

Judging by fans' reactions on social media, most people will love or hate the uniforms. But that is life as an Oregon Ducks fan. Love or hate the uniforms, but you can't ignore them. Nike and Oregon continue to lead the pack in innovation.

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