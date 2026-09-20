The 5 Biggest Uniform Misses From Week 3 of College Football

Week 3 of the college football season is in the books, and the weekend delivered plenty of exciting finishes and strong uniform matchups. Some teams even went all out with great alternate jerseys. However, a handful of teams missed the mark entirely.

From clashing colors to missed opportunities, some teams need to return to the film room (and equipment room). Below are the five biggest uniform misses from Week 3.

Florida State at Alabama

The Florida State Seminoles and Alabama Crimson Tide. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every football fan knows what the Alabama Crimson Tide will wear on Saturdays in Bryant-Denny Stadium. So, it makes no sense for the Florida State Seminoles to wear Garnet pants instead of Metallic Gold. It was a Crimson and Garnet overload for fans. Even white pants would have been easier on our eyes.

BYU at Colorado State

The Colorado State Rams and BYU Cougars. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The BYU Cougars and Colorado State Rams are usually two of the best-dressed teams every week. What could have been an epic uniform matchup didn't live up to its full potential. BYU went with an all-white set, and Colorado State wore green-green-white. If BYU had mixed in more blue and Colorado State had added gold, it could have been a more enjoyable viewing experience on CBS.

Maine at Boston College

The Boston College Eagles and Maine Black Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Maine Black Bears and Boston College Eagles made an interesting decision to wear dark (or home) jerseys. Perhaps it was because both schools are New Balance partners. The color schemes were complementary, but not every game warrants a color-on-color matchup.

Miami at Wake Forest

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide and Miami Hurricanes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Hurricanes and Wake Forest Demon Deacons went with a color-rush theme. Maybe Miami was just following Wake Forest's lead, but Miami has now worn all-white uniforms in both of its road games. It's pretty uninspired and felt flat (especially after news of Miami leaving adidas for Nike).

Miami could have worn orange pants, and Wake Forest could have worn gold pants. However, Wake Forest already went black-black-gold against Akron in Week 1 (another head-scratching decision). We need both teams to spend extra time in study hall this week.

Stanford at Duke

The Duke Blue Devils and Stanford Cardinal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Stanford Cardinal and the Duke Blue Devils represent two of the finest schools in the country. Academic integrity is important to both, but sometimes you have to look at your classmate's paper.

Duke wore an alternate black-blue-black set that was objectively bad and detracted from the game's prestigious feel. Meanwhile, Stanford could have at least worn Cardinal pants. The final result was a weird mismatch of aggressive color-blocking and all-white color-rush.

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