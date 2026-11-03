Ranking Every NFL Week 8 Uniform Matchup

Week 8 of the 2026 NFL regular season was an overall positive showing for most teams' uniforms. There were a few head-scratching decisions, but most teams got the memo on how to dress for the pivotal week.

From the debut of Rivalry uniforms to some fun color combinations, there is plenty to break down. Before we look ahead to next week, it's time to rank every uniform matchup from Week 8.

14. Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Lions debuted their Rivalry uniforms, and they were just as bad as we expected. Some fans called them knockoff Carolina Panthers uniforms, but to us, they look more like the fictional Cougars team from the old controversial ESPN show Playmakers. The Minnesota Vikings didn't help with their color rush set.

13. New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New England Patriots looked sharp in their silver-navy-silver set. But the Miami Dolphins insist on wearing triple-white uniforms at every opportunity. The same goes for the Miami Hurricanes in college, and it drives us mad. Why are you afraid of wearing your team colors? Aqua and orange don't bite.

12. Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets

The New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Las Vegas Raiders always look good, but the New York Jets had a rare miss this week with their monochromatic green uniforms. Both teams needed a win, and the better-dressed squad won.

11. Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

The Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have no complaints about the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks' uniform matchup. Both teams wore their primary sets, which caused neither problems nor hype. Sadly, the Seahawks can't wear their throwback uniforms ever week.

10. Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

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The Buffalo Bills beat the short-handed Baltimore Ravens and looked better doing it. For having so many uniform combinations, the Ravens' matching white jerseys and white pants felt uninspired. Especially on Halloween weekend.

9. Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are plenty of reasons to be disappointed with the Los Angeles Chargers this season, and their choice of uniforms is at the top of our list. They wanted to avoid too much color overlap with the Los Angeles Rams, but the triple-white set was another letdown.

8. Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

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The Dallas Cowboys bailed out the Arizona Cardinals from an aesthetic (and football) standpoint. The Cardinals' minimalist, monochromatic uniforms are frustrating. Luckily, they contrasted nicely with the Cowboys' traditional home uniforms.

7. Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

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The Denver Broncos impressed us with their triple mismatch (navy-orange-white), and the Kansas City Chiefs added some flair with red pants. Overall, a very solid matchup and an even better game.

6. Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Falcons gave us a triple mismatch (black-red-white), and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers never disappoint with their pewter-white-pewter set. But maybe the Falcons should have worn black instead of red jerseys to give this game a little extra edge from a sartorial standpoint.

5. Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

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The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers game was lopsided, but it at least looked like a classic AFC North matchup with both teams wearing their primary sets. Brown pants would have been better for Cleveland, but orange is fitting for the day after Halloween.

4. Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

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The Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders are both struggling this season, but they treated fans to a classic NFC East style with their primary uniforms. No notes from us.

3. Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

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NFC teams just have more fun uniforms; the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers are a great example. Even if the Panthers dropped the ball by not wearing silver pants, they looked so good on the field next to the iconic Packers uniforms.

2. Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Did the Jacksonville Jaguars just find their best set of uniforms? We don't like most of the Rivalry uniforms, but the Jaguars' alternate set looks surprisingly great. The triple mismatch, gold facemasks, and incredible number font all look stunning. Compare their edgy look to the classic Indianapolis Colts uniforms, and it was a really fun uniform matchup.

1. Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Titans are terrible, but their uniforms are too sweet. They looked even better in contrast to the Cincinnati Bengals' triple mismatch orange-black-white set. The Titans lost another heartbreaker while topping our rankings yet again. It's been the story of the 2026 season.

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