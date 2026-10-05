5 Rare 1996-97 NBA Jerseys Just Dropped Online

Every NBA fan and jersey collector has their favorite era of uniforms. But for many of us lucky enough to remember it, the 1996-97 NBA season will always be the best. Not only were the league and uniforms at an all-time high, but every jersey featured the gold NBA logo on the front.

It marked the NBA's 50th anniversary, and commissioner David Stern spared no expense. It's now been 30 years since that unforgettable season, and Mitchell & Ness has begun its celebration with five rare jerseys.

Ben Wallace Washington Bullets 1996-97 Swingman Jersey

Ben Wallace Washington Bullets 1996-97 Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Ben Wallace Washington Bullets 1996-97 Swingman Jersey is available for $150 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Wallace went undrafted and took an unparalleled journey to NBA superstardom. His highly decorated career ended in the Hall of Fame, but started with this clean home white Bullets jersey.

Allan Houston New York Knicks 1996-97 Swingman Jersey

Allan Houston New York Knicks 1996-97 Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Allan Houston New York Knicks 1996-97 Swingman Jersey is available for $150 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. After Houston's rookie contract with the Detroit Pistons expired, the budding star helped lead the Knicks to 57 wins and an Eastern Conference Semifinals appearance in 1997.

Larry Johnson New York Knicks 1996-97 Swingman Jersey

Larry Johnson New York Knicks 1996-97 Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Larry Johnson New York Knicks 1996-97 Swingman Jersey is available for $150 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. The Charlotte Hornets traded Johnson to New York before the season started. It wasn't the All-Star's best campaign, but he did play a key role for the Knicks.

Charles Oakley New York Knicks 1996-97 Swingman Jersey

Charles Oakley New York Knicks 1996-97 Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Charles Oakley New York Knicks 1996-97 Swingman Jersey is available for $150 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Oakley averaged close to a double-double in 80 games for the Knicks. Few, if any, players personified the Knicks' toughness like Oakley.

Grant Hill Detroit Pistons 1996-97 Swingman Jersey

Grant Hill Detroit Pistons 1996-97 Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Grant Hill Detroit Pistons 1996-97 Swingman Jersey is available for $150 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Hill was still tearing up the league as an NBA All-Star during this time. The Pistons ultimately lost a first-round heartbreaker to the Atlanta Hawks, but their throwback uniforms from that season were unforgettable.

Each of these five Swingman jerseys is made from high-quality printed twill. Rib-knit trim frames the jersey at the collar and arms. Every stitch on this jersey meets exact team specifications, delivering outstanding quality and a premium feel.

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