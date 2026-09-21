Mitchell & Ness Celebrates ABA-NBA Merger 50th Anniversary

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the ABA-NBA merger. The NBA has several tributes planned to recognize the historic move, including special games, themes, and uniforms. The NBA is not the only one celebrating the milestone.

It looks like Mitchell & Ness will release retro jerseys for teams that made the move from the ABA to the NBA. The first drop includes five legendary jerseys from the 1976-77 NBA season. Below is a detailed look and shopping information for each jersey.

George Gervin San Antonio Spurs 1976-77 Swingman Jersey

George Gervin San Antonio Spurs 1976-77 Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The George Gervin San Antonio Spurs 1976-77 Silver Swingman Jersey is available for $150 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. The "Ice Man" didn't miss a beat in his first NBA season, making the first of nine NBA All-Star Games. He averaged 23.1 points and 5.5 rebounds a game in the Spurs' iconic silver and black uniforms.

Nate "Tiny" Archibald New York Nets 1976-77 Swingman Jersey

Nate "Tiny" Archibald New York Nets 1976-77 Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Nate "Tiny" Archibald New York Nets 1976-77 Blue Swingman Jersey is available for $150 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Archibald played just one season for the Nets and missed significant time due to an injury. Despite the down season, Archibald is an all-time great, and a New York Nets jersey is sure to turn heads.

Billy Knight Indiana Pacers 1976-77 Swingman Jersey

Billy Knight Indiana Pacers 1976-77 Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Billy Knight Indiana Pacers 1976-77 Royal Swingman Jersey is available for $150 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Knight made the NBA All-Star Game in the Pacers' first season, averaging 26.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The retro blue and gold uniforms continue to inspire modern looks for the organization.

Artis Gilmore Chicago Bulls 1976-77 Swingman Jersey

Artis Gilmore Chicago Bulls 1976-77 Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Artis Gilmore Chicago Bulls 1976-77 Red Swingman Jersey is available for $150 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Chicago used the first overall pick of the NBA dispersal draft to select Gilmore. The big man immediately dominated the league, averaging 18.6 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks a game in his first season. Before Air Jordan, Chicago had the A-Train.

David Thompson Denver Nuggets 1976-77 Swingman Jersey

David Thompson Denver Nuggets 1976-77 Swingman Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The David Thompson Denver Nuggets 1976-77 Royal Swingman Jersey is available for $150 in adult sizes at mitchellandness.com. Thompson averaged 25.9 points a game and earned First Team All-NBA honors. The Skywalker's first Denver jersey is a must-have for Nuggets fans.

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