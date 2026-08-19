Alabama vs Tennessee to Wear "Home" Jerseys in Rivalry Game

The "Third Saturday in October" is a holiday in the Deep South. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers have one of the best rivalries in college football. Now, it's coming to you in more color.

On Wednesday, both schools' athletic departments announced a major uniform announcement. Both teams will wear their "home" (dark-colored) jerseys for their games against each other at Neyland Stadium in 2026 and at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2027.

The two-year jersey agreement was made in conjunction with both administrations and head coaches, along with the Southeastern Conference (SEC). This will be the first time both teams wore their home jerseys against each other since October 17, 1970.

The Crimson Tide made the announcement with a slick social media video that perfectly captured the tradition behind the rivalry. "The Alabama-Tennessee rivalry is one of the most historic in all of college football," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said.

"I know how much this game means to our fans, and the tradition and pageantry surrounding it is second to none. This will be another unique element that makes the 'Third Saturday in October' so special to both universities."

Meanwhile, the Volunteers shared the news with an oil painting-inspired graphic that showcased multiple eras of the rivalry.

Third Saturday in full color.



For the first time since 1970, both teams will wear their “home” jerseys.



2026 in Neyland.

2027 in Tuscaloosa.



read more → https://t.co/4nyJM0P09d#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/g26jL6vaw7 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 19, 2026

"The Third Saturday in October is special to our fans, players, and VFLs, and bringing this tradition back adds another meaningful element to such a historic college football rivalry," said Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.

Alabama and Tennessee have played every season since 1928, except 1943 (World War II). This year's matchup will be the 109th meeting between the two teams, with the Crimson Tide leading the series 61-39-8 (60-40-7 NCAA).

As if this bitter rivalry needed any more juice, there is an extra element at play in this year's game. This will no longer be an all-Nike showdown as it has been for the past decade. Tennessee launched its partnership with adidas in July, adding another reason for excitement around the game. Fans can shop Alabama's jerseys and Tennessee's jerseys at Fanatics.

NEWS: Tennessee and Alabama will both wear their home jerseys for the games between the rivals in 2026 and 2027, per ESPN sources. This will mark the first time since 1970 that they wore Alabama crimson and Tennessee orange in the game, a longstanding tradition to that point. pic.twitter.com/KESiSaP5VV — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 19, 2026

Looking ahead to next season, the 2027 meeting will be the Vols' first time wearing orange jersey tops at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The last time the Volunteers wore orange jerseys against the Crimson Tide was in Birmingham (Legion Field) on October 18, 1969.

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