10 Retro College Football Uniforms Ready for a Comeback

There has been no shortage of exciting uniform news in college football this week. We have seen plenty of new designs and alternate uniforms, but the trend has been a return to the classics. Some teams, like the Arizona State Sun Devils, keep their classics in the rotation.

Meanwhile, some older uniforms were either ahead of their time, put away too early, or have aged long enough for a return. Below are ten college football uniforms ready for a comeback.

Cincinnati Bearcats

The Cincinnati Bearcats 2011 road uniforms. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

There is almost nothing wrong with the Cincinnati Bearcats' current uniform rotation. They have enough alternates to keep their wardrobe fresh. However, we would love to see a return to the clawmark pants. Nike could steal a page out of the adidas playbook on that design element.

Florida Gators

The Florida Gators alternate 2017 uniforms. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Florida Gators just dominated the news in uniforms this past week. With the addition of home and away throwbacks, plus alternate helmets, it's hard to ask for more. But after almost a decade, the gator-print uniforms from 2017 are ready to come back.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors' throwback uniforms in 2015. | IMAGO / Newscom World

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have changed apparel sponsors multiple times, but have kept their uniforms mostly the same since the Colt Brennan era. Occasionally, they will reprise their legendary rainbow-inspired outfits. But we need more than an occasional appearance from these iconic uniforms.

Maryland Terrapins

The Maryland Terrapins' 2011 "State Flag" uniforms. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Maryland Terrapins' 2011 "State Flag" uniforms received too much hate at the time. Maryland has always been to Under Armour what Oregon is to Nike. The Terrapins' current set is ultra-clean, but it's time to get loud again with the state flag-inspired set.

Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks' home uniforms in 2005. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While we are tempted to go with the 2016 "Once a Duck" uniforms, where Oregon literally dressed like their mascot, we have to throw it back even further. The Bellotti bold number fonts and diamond designs on the shoulders were iconic, yet still somewhat restrained. Oregon's "Project O" uniform set has been a massive success, but we just miss this old uniform template.

Oregon State Beavers

The Oregon State Beavers wore 2001 throwback uniforms in 2021. | USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State has gone through constant rebrands. But the correct answer is right in front of them: the 2000 Fiesta Bowl-era uniforms. They brought back the throwback uniforms in 2021, and it was a reminder of what could be in Corvallis.

UCLA Bruins

The UCLA Bruins' 2012 "L.A. Nights" uniforms. | IMAGO / Newscom World

If the UCLA Bruins are not going to wear true powder blue on their primary home jerseys, at least bring back the 2012 "L.A. Nights" uniforms every once in a while. Adidas did more harm than good with UCLA football uniforms, but they came up with some cool concepts near the end of the partnership. It coincided with the high point of the Jim Mora era.

Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers' 2015 "Smokey Grey" uniforms. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers' return to adidas has already proven successful. The Vols retained their best looks, plus an alternate black jersey and the "Smokey Grey" on the way. Hopefully, this year's Smokey Grey uniforms bring back the mountain design on the helmets. That was always an underappreciated design element.

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies' road uniforms in 2012. | IMAGO / Newscom World

The Texas A&M Aggies' current uniform set is amazing. They even had throwback uniforms with the adidas Trefoil logo last year (most fans don't realize that's a big deal for the brand). But we still long for the days of Johnny Football running around the field in College Station. Those adidas uniforms were ahead of their time.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Texas Tech Red Raiders' 2012 "Lone Star Pride" uniforms. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Before Patrick Mahomes was a signature adidas athlete who helped bring his alma mater to adidas, the Texas Tech Red Raiders were an Under Armour school. For a few years, they wore "Lone Star Pride" uniforms. In retrospect, they got better each year. We're ready for that concept to come back.