Yesterday capped off another amazing college football rivalry week. There were plenty of thrilling games and great uniforms. Most teams leaned into their school colors, while others made the puzzling choice to go in the opposite direction.

From color rush to throwbacks, there was something for everyone. Below are the best and worst uniform matchups from Week 13 of the 2026 college football season.

5 Best

5. Georgia Tech at Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't a banner year for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. They finished the season with 3 wins, and their new uniform redesign was widely panned. However, they looked great (from a fashion perspective) against the Georgia Bulldogs yesterday. Maybe the uniforms will grow on more fans next year.

4. Cincinnati at BYU

The BYU Cougars and Cincinnati Bearcats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The BYU Cougars have elite primary uniforms. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bearcats spiced things up with a triple-mismatch combo of red-white-black. The final result was a beautiful contrast of colors and design styles.

3. Louisville at Kentucky

The Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adidas vs. Nike, ACC vs. SEC, and red vs. blue. The Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats are the perfect example of color-rush uniforms working to perfection during rivalry games.

2. Arizona State at Arizona

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Arizona Wildcats' primary home uniforms are criminally underrated. Meanwhile, the Arizona State Sun Devils treated fans to a throwback-inspired set. The Duel in the Desert didn't disappoint from a style perspective.

1. USC at UCLA

The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to argue that the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans don't have the best uniforms for a rivalry game. The Crosstown Rivalry always feels like an early holiday gift for college football fans.

3 Worst

3. Michigan at Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ohio State Buckeyes looked sharp as always, but the Michigan Wolverines missed an opportunity to wear Maize instead of white pants. So close to an iconic uniform matchup.

2. Florida at Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles and Florida Gators. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another example of the wrong pants ruining an aesthetic. The Florida Gators' decision to wear white instead of orange or blue pants against the Florida State Seminoles was perplexing.

1. Washington at Oregon

The Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Oregon Ducks' uniforms are always polarizing, but there was no debate about this week's look — it was bad. None of it made sense. To make matters worse, the Washington Huskies wore white pants instead of gold or purple. Terrible uniforms dampened a foggy overtime thriller.

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