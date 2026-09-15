Ranking Every NFL Week 1 Uniform Matchup
Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season is in the books, and there were plenty of surprises. One of the things we were most impressed by was the awareness of most teams with their uniforms. The majority of teams read the scouting report and put together their best possible looks for the season opener.
From new uniform debuts to classic aesthetics, this past weekend had something for everyone. However, there are always winners and losers in the NFL. Below are our rankings for every Week 1 uniform matchup.
16. Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Denver Broncos 31-10 and beat them from a fashion perspective. No complaints with the Chiefs' classic home uniform, but the Broncos' decision to wear all-white was head-scratching. We could have had a nice color contrast, but one team picked one of its worst possible combinations for that game.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals edged out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33-27. We appreciate the "Open in Orange" tradition, and it's a great uniform set. But the schedule did it no favors. The primary black jersey would have made the game easier on the eyes. There is nothing the Buccaneers could have done to help on their side.
14. New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 13-10 in the Super Bowl rematch. Both teams could have done better or worse with their uniform choices. Thankfully, the Patriots didn't wear white pants, but silver pants would have been better than navy. A true '90s-era throwback between each team could have made this game unforgettable.
13. Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears crushed the Carolina Panthers 59-37. The Bears wore their iconic road set, while the Panthers did way too much in Week 1 with their alternate black-blue-black combination. The Panthers should have dialed back their aggressive uniform choice and gone with a more traditional silver-blue-silver look.
12. Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills narrowly defeated the Houston Texans 36-31. Credit to both teams for having clear, contrasting uniform sets. But if the Texans wore navy pants and the Bills wore white pants, this game would have really popped off the television screen.
11. Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Atlanta Falcons 20-13 in a solid game and uniform matchup. No surprises from the Steelers' classic home uniforms, while the Falcons made the right choice to go with white pants to avoid the game being too dark visually. Not a bad first game for the new Falcons uniforms.
10. Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars drilled the Cleveland Browns 34-10. While we patiently await a Jaguars uniform refresh, they kicked off the season in their best look. We can't blame the Browns for wanting to wear white pants in the heat, but brown would have been the better option visually.
9. New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions squeaked past the New Orleans Saints 31-30. We were just one pair of Lions' silver pants away from this being the best game and uniform matchup of the week. We really need the Motor City's team to lean into the Metallic Silver pants, just like they embrace their rushing attack.
8. Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers
The Arizona Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14, but both teams left points on the board. The Cardinals could have worn Cardinal pants, and the Chargers have plenty of uniform options. It was still a visually appealing game, but more color could have energized the broadcast.
7. Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts
The Baltimore Ravens laid it on the Indianapolis Colts 41-23. Despite the lopsided score, we got two teams with a shared history in their best possible uniform sets for the game. We still prefer the Ravens' old uniforms, but this was a strong start for the new era. As for the Colts, there is not much they can do wrong with their traditional uniforms.
6. Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles barely beat the Washington Commanders 24-22. The Commanders already look better in their updated uniforms, making this game feel like a classic NFC East battle. However, Burgundy pants could have put this game over the top for the Commanders.
5. Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins
The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Miami Dolphins 27-13, but there were no losers in this uniform matchup. Both teams have distinct looks that happen to complement each other well on the field. This was a fun AFC battle.
4. New York Jets at Tennessee Titans
The New York Jets beat the Tennessee Titans 23-10. The loss definitely spoiled the Titans' new fan-favorite uniforms. However, this was the perfect outcome for each team's uniforms. Every piece of each team's set looked great in contrast with each other. Meanwhile, the Jets' recent rebrand continues to age well.
3. New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
The New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 28-20 in a classic NFC East rivalry game. Literally no notes for either team. They both understood the assignment and wore the best possible option for the game. Some fans are itching for the Cowboys to pair Metallic Silver pants with their white jerseys, but this would not have been the right the game for it.
2. Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
The Minnesota Vikings took down the Green Bay Packers 39-22. The game was ugly, but the classic NFC North uniform aesthetic was brilliant. The Vikings even wore their throwback jerseys in Week 1. It was a savvy move to start the Kyler Murray era.
1. Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers blew out the Los Angeles Rams 27-7. The game wasn't competitive, but two of the best uniforms under the sunny Melbourne sky made it a must-watch on Netflix. The 49ers always look great, and the Rams upped their game with a uniform refresh this offseason.
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Pat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports. Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr