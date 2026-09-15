Ranking Every NFL Week 1 Uniform Matchup

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season is in the books, and there were plenty of surprises. One of the things we were most impressed by was the awareness of most teams with their uniforms. The majority of teams read the scouting report and put together their best possible looks for the season opener.

From new uniform debuts to classic aesthetics, this past weekend had something for everyone. However, there are always winners and losers in the NFL. Below are our rankings for every Week 1 uniform matchup.

16. Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

The Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Denver Broncos 31-10 and beat them from a fashion perspective. No complaints with the Chiefs' classic home uniform, but the Broncos' decision to wear all-white was head-scratching. We could have had a nice color contrast, but one team picked one of its worst possible combinations for that game.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cincinnati Bengals edged out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33-27. We appreciate the "Open in Orange" tradition, and it's a great uniform set. But the schedule did it no favors. The primary black jersey would have made the game easier on the eyes. There is nothing the Buccaneers could have done to help on their side.

14. New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks

The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 13-10 in the Super Bowl rematch. Both teams could have done better or worse with their uniform choices. Thankfully, the Patriots didn't wear white pants, but silver pants would have been better than navy. A true '90s-era throwback between each team could have made this game unforgettable.

13. Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bears crushed the Carolina Panthers 59-37. The Bears wore their iconic road set, while the Panthers did way too much in Week 1 with their alternate black-blue-black combination. The Panthers should have dialed back their aggressive uniform choice and gone with a more traditional silver-blue-silver look.

12. Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills

The Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffalo Bills narrowly defeated the Houston Texans 36-31. Credit to both teams for having clear, contrasting uniform sets. But if the Texans wore navy pants and the Bills wore white pants, this game would have really popped off the television screen.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Atlanta Falcons 20-13 in a solid game and uniform matchup. No surprises from the Steelers' classic home uniforms, while the Falcons made the right choice to go with white pants to avoid the game being too dark visually. Not a bad first game for the new Falcons uniforms.

10. Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jacksonville Jaguars drilled the Cleveland Browns 34-10. While we patiently await a Jaguars uniform refresh, they kicked off the season in their best look. We can't blame the Browns for wanting to wear white pants in the heat, but brown would have been the better option visually.

9. New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions

The New Orleans Saints and the Detroit Lions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Lions squeaked past the New Orleans Saints 31-30. We were just one pair of Lions' silver pants away from this being the best game and uniform matchup of the week. We really need the Motor City's team to lean into the Metallic Silver pants, just like they embrace their rushing attack.

8. Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Arizona Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14, but both teams left points on the board. The Cardinals could have worn Cardinal pants, and the Chargers have plenty of uniform options. It was still a visually appealing game, but more color could have energized the broadcast.

7. Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts

The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Ravens laid it on the Indianapolis Colts 41-23. Despite the lopsided score, we got two teams with a shared history in their best possible uniform sets for the game. We still prefer the Ravens' old uniforms, but this was a strong start for the new era. As for the Colts, there is not much they can do wrong with their traditional uniforms.

6. Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia Eagles barely beat the Washington Commanders 24-22. The Commanders already look better in their updated uniforms, making this game feel like a classic NFC East battle. However, Burgundy pants could have put this game over the top for the Commanders.

5. Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Miami Dolphins 27-13, but there were no losers in this uniform matchup. Both teams have distinct looks that happen to complement each other well on the field. This was a fun AFC battle.

4. New York Jets at Tennessee Titans

The New York Jets and Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Jets beat the Tennessee Titans 23-10. The loss definitely spoiled the Titans' new fan-favorite uniforms. However, this was the perfect outcome for each team's uniforms. Every piece of each team's set looked great in contrast with each other. Meanwhile, the Jets' recent rebrand continues to age well.

3. New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 28-20 in a classic NFC East rivalry game. Literally no notes for either team. They both understood the assignment and wore the best possible option for the game. Some fans are itching for the Cowboys to pair Metallic Silver pants with their white jerseys, but this would not have been the right the game for it.

2. Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Vikings took down the Green Bay Packers 39-22. The game was ugly, but the classic NFC North uniform aesthetic was brilliant. The Vikings even wore their throwback jerseys in Week 1. It was a savvy move to start the Kyler Murray era.

1. Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco 49ers blew out the Los Angeles Rams 27-7. The game wasn't competitive, but two of the best uniforms under the sunny Melbourne sky made it a must-watch on Netflix. The 49ers always look great, and the Rams upped their game with a uniform refresh this offseason.