Champs Sports Expands NFL Style to Every Day of the Week

The first week of the 2026 NFL regular season did not disappoint. Just as the league kicked off its new campaign, so did a fan-favorite retailer. With football season already underway, Champs Sports is embracing changing fashion trends in fan culture.

It no longer has to be Sunday to show your city pride. Team style is moving beyond the game-day jersey. Champs Sports is leaning into that shift with "Game Day & Every Day," a football-first licensed assortment designed to help fans bring team pride into their everyday wardrobes. The collection is available online now, as well as across dedicated licensed walls in select stores.

Champs Sports has NFL gear for every occassion. | Champs Sports

The multi-brand assortment spans multiple NFL fan bases from partners including Nike and New Era. Fans can put together their own aesthetic with jerseys, vintage-inspired tees, fleece outerwear, and official sideline headwear. Below are some of our favorite options for fans.

Nike Patrick Mahomes Chiefs Limited Jersey

Nike Patrick Mahomes Chiefs Limited Jersey. | Champs Sports

One of the hottest items on many fans' wish lists is a Kansas City Chiefs jersey. Shoppers can buy the Nike Patrick Mahomes Chiefs Limited Jersey for $200 at Champs Sports. Additionally, different styles and jersey options are available for the entire family.

Nike NFL Seahawks Rewind T-Shirt

Nike NFL Seahawks Rewind T-Shirt. | Champs Sports

Few, if any, teams do throwbacks better than the Seattle Seahawks. Fans can buy the Nike NFL Seahawks Rewind T-Shirt for $60 in adult sizes at Champs Sports. The vintage-inspired beige shirt with retro logos makes team gear easy to incorporate beyond game day. But don't worry, shoppers can choose from 11 team options online.

Nike Bears NFL Rival Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Nike Bears NFL Rival Short Sleeve T-Shirt. | Champs Sports

Last month, Nike and the NFL unveiled the 2026 Rivalries Uniforms. The Chicago Bears are one of the teams that turned out the best. Even better, fans can buy the Nike NFL Rival Short Sleeve T-Shirt for $65 in adult sizes at Champs Sports. The collection includes all teams with a Rivalries uniform from the first two installments.

New Era NFL Sideline Caps

NFL Hats. | Champs Sports

One of the most underrated parts of Champs Sports' inventory is its massive hat collection. Fans can choose from several styles of officially licensed NFL hats. We like the New Era 9SEVENTY Sideline Caps, which are available for $50 at Champs Sports. They bring an on-field look into fans' everyday outfits.

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