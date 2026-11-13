The 10 Best Week 11 College Football Uniforms

It's been a great season for college football uniforms, but we are hitting a lull in Week 11. There are several teams debuting some amazing Veteran Day-inspired helmet decals, but that does not extend to their uniforms.

Outside of the patriotic helmet details, it's shaping up to be a pretty unremarkable weekend for uniforms. But sometimes that can lend itself to surprisingly great uniform matchups. Let's rank the top 10 uniforms of Week 11.

10. North Carolina Tar Heels

The fit for our military appreciation game 🇺🇸 @UniFirst_Corp pic.twitter.com/uh5ol9xOm5 — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 12, 2026

We have been tough on the North Carolina Tar Heels for wearing their throwback helmets so much this season. The retro "UNC" decal is back, but with a USA flag design included in the wordmark. This is a nice touch from the Tar Heels.

9. Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia Cavaliers unveiled patriotic uniforms for their annual Heroes Appreciation Game on social media last night. It's hard not to like the clean, classic look from the Cavaliers.

8. Oklahoma State Cowboys

It’s like putting it on for the first time, every time pic.twitter.com/HjbvOslt7B — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) November 12, 2026

Saturday's Big 12 showdown between the Arizona Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys is giving classic Western movie vibes. It's only right that the Cowboys rock all-black at home for the big game.

7. Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are wearing their "Duckzilla" uniforms one week after the "Mummy Duck" uniforms. According to Jonah Henderson, it's the first time Oregon will wear a black helmet with the 'O' decal on the sides since 2017.

6. Washington State Cougars

🔴🔘🔘



Game 10 threads🧵 pic.twitter.com/71lhPMP41F — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 11, 2026

It's been a challenging season for the Washington State Cougars. Only one thing can save the Cougars, and it's more gray in their uniforms.

5. UTSA Road Runners

The UTSA Road Runners always get creative with their uniforms, and we're here for their "210 Triangle of Toughness" set. Although, we will always be partial to their fiesta-inspired uniforms from Week 4.

4. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Bringing the 💧to Dallas pic.twitter.com/7kCAnxRmFv — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) November 12, 2026

It's unclear why teams got away from wearing chrome helmets, as they were all the rage last decade. They're slowly making a comeback, and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons look good with their chrome gold lids.

3. Miami Hurricanes

Classic look for Week 11 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zGrqknmtoe — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) November 13, 2026

The Miami Hurricanes have worn their 2001 Throwback uniforms multiple times this year, and they always look good. Miami is leaving adidas for Nike next summer, but they are finishing on a strong note.

2. Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies need a big upset against the #8 Tennessee Volunteers, so now is the perfect time to rock their triple-black set. Meanwhile, the Volunteers are going full Stormtrooper with an all-white combination.

1. Houston Cougars

While the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans battle over the Oilers' heritage, the true winner is the Houston Cougars. We love to see the Cougars break out the powder blue details, especially with this week's "Icy Houston Blues."

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